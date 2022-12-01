Read full article on original website
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Photo byWilmington University. Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar.
delawarepublic.org
Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits
The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring. Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force. “We do a lot of different things that...
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington City Council appoints members to Reparations Task Force
Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to approve appointments to a reparations task force for black Wilmingtonians. Council members say the task force is “better late than never.”. And it’s not about dishing out money. “Somebody said, ‘Well, they gave the Japanese people some money,’ they were in prison...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
WBOC
Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
delawarepublic.org
Forwood Preserve Park restoration efforts get a boost, but is it enough?
This week, Larry Nagengast updates us on progress to transform a wooded site into something that looks like a park. New Castle County has just under 250 park sites. About a year and a half ago, contributor Larry Nagengast put the spotlight on one of them – the lesser-known and little-used Forwood Preserve Park in Brandywine Hundred.
witn22.org
Wilmington City Council Swears in At-Large Council Member Latisha Bracy
WILMINGTON – Latisha Bracy, a seasoned government and community relations professional with over two decades of experience in the public and private sector, is the new At-Large Council Member of the City of Wilmington. By a vote of 11 yeas, Wilmington City Council voted this evening to select Bracy,...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Government Technology
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - December 2, 2022
New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners. In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers. The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase...
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
