Delaware State

Roger Marsh

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
delawarepublic.org

Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver

Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Government Technology

Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17

The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
DELAWARE STATE
Jake Wells

You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Green - December 2, 2022

New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners. In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers. The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase...
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Cape Gazette

Chicken Association supports Devco permits

Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3

When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic

Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Wbaltv.com

Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
CBS Philly

Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. "During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State...

