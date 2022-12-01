Read full article on original website
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Government Technology
Delaware Consolidates Statewide Recycling Info to Single App
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) new and improved web-based application puts all of the state’s recycling information in one place for residents and industry. The solution, known as Recyclopedia, was created by iWasteNot Systems and is being administered by the DNREC Division of...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17
The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - December 2, 2022
New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners. In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers. The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Cape Gazette
Pickleball Might Be Your Favorite Activity in Your New Neighborhood
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. There are lots of reasons for this, but first and...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Enrollment in state charters went up 5.1% during pandemic
Over the course of the pandemic, enrollment in Delaware charter schools increased 5.10%, while traditional public schools’ student body dropped 1.14%. That’s according to a report published in November by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. It found that traditional public schools lost students in nearly every state. The First State’s traditional public schools lost 1,423 students from 2019 ... Read More
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. "During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State...
