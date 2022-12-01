At at least one point on Thursday, Elon Musk was making a lot of sense. On stage at his Nevada Gigafactory announcing the long-anticipated (and greatly delayed) rollout of the Tesla Semi, Twitter’s new CEO made a very good point about the potential benefit of an electric truck compared to the diesel version. “When you factor in the number of hours driven and the weight it’s carrying, although it’s only one percent of vehicle production, it’s actually 20 percent of vehicle emissions,” he said, adding that the 4 million semi-trucks on the road also account for a third of all the U.S.’s particulate emissions. “From a health impact, especially in cities, this is a huge impact.” Which is why the first 100 trucks produced by Tesla for PepsiCo, which will ferry Doritos and Mountain Dew around the country at distances of up to 500 miles per charge, received a $15 million grant from California’s climate agency as part of an air-pollution-reduction program. As I experienced the fleeting sensation of agreeing with Elon Musk about something — and even excitement about the Tesla Semi — I was reminded of the twin promise he made when he first announced his plan for these trucks five years ago: There was supposed to be a Tesla Bus. But where is it? After all, he’s put the public-transportation industry (and humanity, in its own way) through in the last five years, I think we deserve the Tesla Bus.

