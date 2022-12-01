Read full article on original website
Engadget
Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter
According to Elon Musk, Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter. The billionaire made the comment during a he broadcast from his private plane on Saturday evening. On November 28th, Musk Apple had “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and threatened to remove the platform’s iOS client from the App Store. “Do they hate free speech?” Musk asked his followers and went on to play up the censorship angle.
Engadget
Google is shutting down Duplex on the Web
The technology gave Assistant the ability to buy movie tickets online and more. Another Google service will soon join the company’s . The search giant quietly announced this week it is shutting down Duplex on the Web. In a spotted by , the company notes the service won’t work after the end of 2022. “As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we’re responding to the feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how to make it even better,” a Google spokesperson told the outlet. “By the end of this year, we’ll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: 3 Big Changes I Want to See
The Galaxy S22 has an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark and a fresh design compared with its predecessor. These are welcome improvements, but there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade its main smartphone series. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photography features that take advantage of the Galaxy S family's impressive cameras, and faster charging that doesn't require an expensive adapter.
Engadget
Huawei teases a smartwatch with built-in wireless earbuds
As convenient as wireless earbuds can be, you typically have to carry a case around to store and charge them. Wouldn't you rather free up your pocket? Huawei thinks so. As The Register notes, the Chinese brand has teased a Watch Buds smartwatch that includes earbuds you charge beneath the dial. Official details will have to wait as the company has delayed a winter consumer launch event slated for today, but there are already some clues as to how this oddball design will work.
Engadget
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
It's the first time you can share keys between phone platforms. You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
CNET
Why the Tesla Semi Makes So Much Sense
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. Forget the Cybertruck -- Tesla's most important truck is much bigger: the Tesla Semi. Here's what...
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Finally Fixing Its Inventory Problem?
Active efforts and strong sales could lead to normalized inventory levels. That can help improve working capital and return the company to positive free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Top Speed
2023 Tesla Model 3: Performance, Price, And Photos
With over one million units sold since 2017, the Tesla Model 3 has not only become the best-selling electric car of all time but also the 9th best-selling car globally last year. The Model 3 is to Tesla what the Model T was to Ford. Its success has generated huge amounts of revenue and elevated Tesla from a boutique EV maker to mainstream manufacturer with a market cap of one trillion dollars last year.
Curbed
Where Is the Tesla Bus?
At at least one point on Thursday, Elon Musk was making a lot of sense. On stage at his Nevada Gigafactory announcing the long-anticipated (and greatly delayed) rollout of the Tesla Semi, Twitter’s new CEO made a very good point about the potential benefit of an electric truck compared to the diesel version. “When you factor in the number of hours driven and the weight it’s carrying, although it’s only one percent of vehicle production, it’s actually 20 percent of vehicle emissions,” he said, adding that the 4 million semi-trucks on the road also account for a third of all the U.S.’s particulate emissions. “From a health impact, especially in cities, this is a huge impact.” Which is why the first 100 trucks produced by Tesla for PepsiCo, which will ferry Doritos and Mountain Dew around the country at distances of up to 500 miles per charge, received a $15 million grant from California’s climate agency as part of an air-pollution-reduction program. As I experienced the fleeting sensation of agreeing with Elon Musk about something — and even excitement about the Tesla Semi — I was reminded of the twin promise he made when he first announced his plan for these trucks five years ago: There was supposed to be a Tesla Bus. But where is it? After all, he’s put the public-transportation industry (and humanity, in its own way) through in the last five years, I think we deserve the Tesla Bus.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
Essence
Amazon Is World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value—What Does This Signal About Future Consumer Behaviors?
The e-commerce behemoth's market cap reportedly shrunk to $879 billion from $1.88 trillion. It looks like everyone’s favorite shopping addiction may be losing some its luster. Or at least that’s the gist of recent earnings reports that signal a significant dip in revenue. According to Bloomberg, Amazon is the...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft Stock When Satya Nadella Became CEO, This Is How Much You'd Have Today
Satya Nadella took the reins of a then-struggling Microsoft and placed it on a path to success. After embracing the cloud, the software titan's fortunes have changed dramatically. Nadella is helping Microsoft's shareholders build lasting wealth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Engadget
Score nearly $100 off this self-coded mini robot arm kit
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Exposing your children to STEM could set them up for profitable, stable futures. However, introducing them to math and science at a young age can be tough, so you need to . One way is working together on fun projects that might make them forget they’re studying in the first place.
Tesla Semi’s Enormous Battery Might Weigh 11,000 Pounds on Its Own
via TeslaBased on what we know about the Semi's range and efficiency, the battery pack could have a capacity of 850 kWh.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling...
Engadget
Security flaw in Florida tax website exposed filers' sensitive data
The state fixed the bug, which even revealed Social Security numbers. Some Florida residents may be keeping a close eye on their finances after a security incident. Researcher Kamran Mohsin tells TechCrunch that Florida's Department of Revenue website had a flaw that exposed hundreds of filers' bank account and Social Security numbers. Anyone who logged in to the state business tax registration site could see, modify and even delete personal data just by modifying the web address pointing to a taxpayer's application number — you just needed to change the digits in the link.
Engadget
Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'
It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
Engadget
‘The Callisto Protocol’ patch attempts to address PC performance issues
One day after releasing The Callisto Protocol to , developer Striking Distance Studios is rolling out a patch to address the PC version’s stuttering issues. The studio promised the hotfix would “improve performance,” adding that “a number of additional updates” were on the way. Since...
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: The 95+ best Walmart deals still going on this week
The extended Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are some of the best this year. Shop steep price cuts on an LG 65-inch TV, Ninja Foodi, JBL Flip 6 and more.
