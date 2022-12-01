Health care providers aim to help us get better when we're hurt. But what happens in the unfortunate circumstance when injury arises in their care?. Medical malpractice is an avenue of legal action that patients and their families may take in the event of a medical injury. Also known as medical negligence, these claims can take many forms, but often arise from misdiagnosis, delays in treatment, and other harm in care and health management—even where health providers tried to provide quality and safe care.

