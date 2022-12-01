Read full article on original website
Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright enters transfer portal
Florida Gators redshirt sophomore running back Nay'Quan Wright announced via twitter that with two years left to play college football he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. " I will forever be indebted to the many coaches, support staff, and countless individuals who have empowered, supported and...
Ocala man and wife arrested after investigation reveals human trafficking of minors
An Ocala man was arrested in Georgia Friday after being under warrant by the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) for human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery. Dwight Tawan Edwards, 47, was under investigation by MCSO Major Crimes detectives on Nov. 29, 2022, when inappropriate texts between Dwight and two juvenile victims, who were between 12 and 16 years old, were found.
Motorcycle rider dies after fatal crash Thursday night in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 34-year-old man from Live Oak died in a crash at 6:00 PM Thursday in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the crash happened south of Live Oak at State Road 51 and County Road 250. Highway Patrol says the man was riding a...
UFPD currently investigating motor vehicle thefts
The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.
Man hospitalized after car flips multiple times near Waldo
Alachua County — Alachua County Fire says a driver went to the hospital after their car flipped over multiple times. Crews say the crash happened south of Waldo on NE US Highway 301 at about 1:15 AM. They say the car left the road, flipped multiple times, and then crashed into a large tree.
