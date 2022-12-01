The University of Florida Police Department(UFPD), says that over the past few days they have seen an increase in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Gainesville area. Five separate vehicle thefts were brought to their attention that occurred sometime between Nov. 17th and Nov. 30th. Four of the thefts were scooters and the other was an e-bike. UFPD noted that one of the scooters was recovered.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO