Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma man confesses to brutal murders after disappearance
An alleged confession in the brutal murders of four men in Okmulgee County has been released. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy told a friend that he killed the men and cut them up after they had stolen from him.
TPD: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested
Witnesses told police that the victim was overheard arguing with someone nearby earlier in the evening.
Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain
SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
EW.com
Country singer Jake Flint dies at 37, just hours after his wedding
Jake Flint, an up-and-coming country singer from Oklahoma, died in his sleep on Nov. 26 just hours after his wedding, his publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to EW. He was 37. The cause of death has not yet been determined. The Red Dirt singer-songwriter recently exchanged vows with his bride, Brenda, at a homestead between Claremore and Owasso in his native Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman. One-man band Mike Hosty, who played at the wedding, called Flint's sudden death a tragedy.
Affidavit reveals confession details after four Okmulgee men murdered
OKMULGEE, Okla. — An affidavit, unsealed just today, reveals a statement about a confession and possible motive in the murder of four Okmulgee men. Okmulgee Police found the dismembered remains of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14. Joseph...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Tulsa women search for answers after their sister was murdered, suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. — Rosa Valla Dolid, Juana Mendoza and Cassandra Valla Dolid are all searching for answers after Tulsa Police said their 32-year-old sister, Monica Deleon, was murdered Wednesday. “She made a friend wherever she went,” said Rosa. “Anybody she could talk to she made friends with, and sometimes...
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
okcfox.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Adair County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says on Dec. 2 around 10:45 p.m. a 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 25-year-old was traveling eastbound on County Road Salem south of Stilwell. Troopers say there were two passengers...
Watch: Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KOKI FOX 23
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Court Documents Reveal Suspect Confessed To Killing 4 Okmulgee Men
Newly unsealed court documents say the person of interest in the murders of four men in Okmulgee, confessed that he killed and dismembered them, because he believed they were stealing from him. The affidavit said Joe Kennedy also had one of the victim's bicycles with him, six days after the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer hit with more Walmart shoplifting complaints
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Kansas police officer accused of shoplifting merchandise from the Miami WalMart is facing new accusations of four additional shoplifting incidents. A Miami Police report accuses Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, and his wife Christi, of multiple shoplifting incidents. Corbit was issued two citations in November for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
Comments / 1