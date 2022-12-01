Jake Flint, an up-and-coming country singer from Oklahoma, died in his sleep on Nov. 26 just hours after his wedding, his publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to EW. He was 37. The cause of death has not yet been determined. The Red Dirt singer-songwriter recently exchanged vows with his bride, Brenda, at a homestead between Claremore and Owasso in his native Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman. One-man band Mike Hosty, who played at the wedding, called Flint's sudden death a tragedy.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO