Springfield, MA

Suspect found on roof during narcotics investigation in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday during an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Edwin Harrison was the target of several weeks of an investigation. Detectives saw Harrison conduct a drug transaction on the 100 block of Mill Street. Police seized crack cocaine from the other party, an adult woman. She was arrested and charged with drug possession.

Baby, mother located after AMBER Alert issued in Dartmouth

When Harrison parked his car in the area of Prospect Street, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He then drove his car in reverse, onto the sidewalk, and attempted to evade the police. The car struck a parked vehicle and Harrison ran on foot.

Detectives found him hiding on top of a carport on Grosvenor Street and was taken into custody. Police seized a loaded firearm, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine, 97 bags of heroin, 45 pills believed to be MDMA, and $467.

Edwin Harrison is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (4 Counts)
  • Parole Warrant Violation
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Stop for Police
  • Distribution of a Class B Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Harrison was wearing a GPS Ankle Bracelet and has previous convictions of firearm, Assault and Battery with a Knife and cocaine distribution charges.

Wlisa
3d ago

What the fluff is going on?? priors, ankle bracelet? This justice system better start paying closer attention to who they are letting out. If the 1st, 2nd offense didn't get him time. What will? another repeat offender with a gun,drugs,violent, has nothing to loose, ankle bracelet wearing, thug. Makes you feel real safe. Wonder if these judges even live in Springfield. Probably not. So they care not. And why isn't the district attorneys office,arguing to keep these loosers in jail? If you can't behave while on parole and an ankle bracelet. Does the Judge really think he deserves to be free? My 10 year old has more common sense, then this whole justice system put together. And you wonder why the police are fed up.

WTNH

Suspect wanted in Groton Henny Penny robbery

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Groton Police is looking for the suspect who held up the Henny Penny store and gas station reportedly at knifepoint Friday night. Police say around 7:15 p.m. a male entered the store at 1270 Gold Star Highway and reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk. […]
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
WATERBURY, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter

WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
informnny.com

Hunter found dead in Chesterfield Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A search in Chesterfield for a missing hunter has ended. Chesterfield Police Chief Michael Malouin told 22News the 64-year-old hunter was found deceased in an area of woods in the town of Goshen. The search began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continued through Thursday. The hunter was found dead Friday morning. He had called a friend to tell them he was lost in the woods.
CHESTERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: criminal history of accused ‘Route 91 Bandit’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the Chicopee man captured Thursday by the FBI, accused of robbing more than a dozen banks along I-91. Court documents we’ve obtained show Taylor Dziczek was convicted in 2017 of holding up a South Hadley bank and that’s not his only criminal conviction.
CHICOPEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Hartford

A man in his 30s is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Friday night. Hartford police officers responded to Russ Street at 10:51 p.m. after someone called to report that a person has been shot and they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
darientimes.com

Man shot on Russ Street in Hartford late Friday, police say

HARTFORD — A man was shot late Friday night in Hartford, according to police. Officers were called to a Russ Street residence by a citizen reporting a person shot around 10:51 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. "Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," said Boisvert....
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Chicopee Driver Was Drunk When He Killed Elderly Pedestrian: DA

Officials have charged a 42-year-old Chicopee man with running over and killing a 68-year-old pedestrian earlier this week, authorities said. Benjamin Goraj is charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating under the influence — 3rd offense, Hampden District Attorney's said. He was given a $5,000 bond but must consent to multiple alcohol tests a day as a condition of his pre-trial release. Police allege that Goraj was drunk when he crashed into William Matteson, 68, of Chicopee, on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28., authorities said.
WWLP

WWLP

