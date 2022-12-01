Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
luxury-houses.net
This Modern Elegance Naples Home, Asking $4.49 million, is an Entertainment Paradise with Numerous Amenities
3856 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida, stands out with stunning accents and exquisite detailing that lies within Isla Del Sol in the award-winning Fiddler’s Creek icluding 4 bed + den, 4 1/2 bath with breathtaking views of the pool and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176 ) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Holiday Festival of Lights tradition continues in Cape Coral
The Holiday Festival of Lights took place in Cape Coral on Saturday. It has been taking place in the city for more than 30 years.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Nicholas Parkway closure on Sunday night
Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, all lanes of Nicholas Parkway East will be temporarily closed between Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park/Academy Boulevard.
Bonita Springs residents still looking for temporary housing solutions after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Neighbors living off of Imperial Shores Blvd in Bonita Springs are still looking for temporary housing solutions. Many still live in trailers, vans, and RVs parked on their front lawns. Others are holding on to their old safe place, like Bonnie Hill and her husband.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris pile fire out on Sanibel
A fire that sparked in a debris pile on Sanibel is out. Sanibel Fire and Rescue District Capt. John DiMaria said the pile on Island Inn Drive likely smoldered for hours until the flames surfaced at 6 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters could extinguish the flames, contained to one debris pile,...
Marconews.com
Marco Island’s new jewel: Veterans’ Community Park is almost ready for the public
After nearly a year of construction, Marco’s Veterans’ Community Park is coming back in a big way. First, the city of Marco Island will be hosting a joint event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of the park.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
WINKNEWS.com
Swamp Axe Co. reopens after storm surge damage in East Naples
Celebrating its reopening after being damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian, Swamp Axe Co. in East Naples is throwing a party this weekend with new co-owners and big plans for the future. The hurricane damage occurred a year after the local ax-throwing venue had to rebuild following smoke and water...
speedonthewater.com
Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds
If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. And First Watch, Habanero Catering (East Naples), Big Al's Deli, Taqueria San Julian (Naples), Crabby Lady, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas, Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
Beloved Sanibel restaurant set to reopen doors Thursday
Inside the Sanibel Grill, preparations that have stood still for two months are moving along once again.
macaronikid.com
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
Comments / 0