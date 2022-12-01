Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with Cowboys: 'I want it to work'
Ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s scheduled meeting with the Cowboys this week, owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night, "I'm going to be trying to make it work."
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team in a 33-point fourth quarter for Dallas, propelling the Cowboys to a 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
