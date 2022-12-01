Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Police search for woman who broke into Peru home
PERU, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking into a report of a suspicious person who broke into a Peru home on Saturday. The homeowners saw this woman on their security cameras. The person in the clip was not known to them. It was later discovered that a window...
Woman found dead after Readsboro house fire
Autopsy results, which authorities say will be necessary to verify the woman's name, are still pending.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
newportdispatch.com
Bennington man charged with assault and robbery
POWNAL — Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Bennington is facing multiple charges, and another man is still wanted after a burglary in Pownal. On August 21, authorities were notified of a burglary at the Burdick Trailer Park. Police say that two suspects broke into an occupied dwelling armed...
22-year-old woman dies after a tree fell on her car while driving on Route 11 in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, NH — A 22-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car while she was driving down Route 11 in Sunapee, according to New Hampshire State Police. Troopers responded to the area of Trow Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 2022 Toyota Rav4, operated by a 22-year-old woman, was traveling southbound and collided with a tree that fell across the roadway.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed in fatal tractor trailer crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman is dead following a deadly crash in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer. The Brattleboro Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said the driver of the sedan, who has not...
Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed
A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
mynbc5.com
Police investigation in Springfield leads to four arrests on drug, firearm charges
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Four Springfield residents were arrested following a multi-agency police investigation on Valley Street on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Anibal Castro, 54, Jonathan Castro, 33, and Derek Arie, 34, were charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine and fentanyl earlier this year. A fourth person, Martine Protas,...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Say Woman 22-Year-Old Woman Has Died After Tree Falls On SUV In Sunapee
State Police say a 22-year-old woman has died after a tree fell on an SUV in Sullivan County. According to Troopers, the tree ended up hitting the vehicle on Route 11 near Trow Hill Road in Sunapee last night at roughly the same time strong storms were moving across the state. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
WNYT
Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect due again in court
The man accused of shooting another man in the Walmart parking lot in Queensbury last weekend is expected to be back in court Monday morning. Newschannel 13 had the only reporter in court on Wednesday, as the suspect, Adrian Simental, faced a judge for the first time following the shooting.
fox5ny.com
NYPD searching for suspect in pair of Greenwich Village burglaries
The NYPD is on the hunt for an elderly burglar who struck at a pair of locations in Greenwich Village last month. According to authorities, at around 11:40 p.m. on November 6, the suspect broke into a residential apartment located at Charles Street and Waverly Place. Once inside, he took...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WNYT
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge motel death
An Albany man pleaded guilty Friday afternoon in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Libertucci told police he had been drinking and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day. He says he was showing his shotgun to May, when it accidentally went off, shooting May in...
Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Pittstown
Police are asking for help locating a man from the region who has been missing for over a week. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, of Pittstown, was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The...
Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident
A Clifton Park woman was sentenced to five years after a DWI incident caused severe physical injury to a victim in July.
Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison
A preliminary investigation shows that Charles Mould’s death does not appear to be suspicious, according to Vermont State Police. He is the sixth person to die at the Springfield prison this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Bennington man found dead in his cell at Springfield prison.
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man shot, killed woman before killing himself, officials say
New Hampshire law enforcement officials have released new information regarding the deaths of two people in New London on Tuesday. Police responded to a home on Shaker Street on Tuesday around 1:38 p.m. after receiving a call from the homeowner. Inside, officials found the body of 73-year-old Peggy Brown, and outside of the home, they found the homeowner, 78-year-old Douglas Lyon, also dead.
