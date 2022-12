FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points and Youngstown State took down Wright State 88-77 on Sunday. Cohill shot 16 for 19 from the floor (6 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (6-3). Malek Green scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Bryce McBride scored 12.

