Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in TexasTravel MavenDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas locationAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
Gary Patterson sends message to TCU ahead of Big 12 Championship
Gary Patterson may have left the TCU Horned Frogs a year ago, but his heart was clearly with them on Saturday. Patterson sent a message of support to TCU on Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs were facing Kansas State with a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line. Patterson wished the Frogs good luck, and even encouraged them to make up for “being left out in 2014.”
Gary Patterson Has Message For TCU, Takes Shot At Ohio State
If TCU wants to leave no doubt that it belongs in the College Football Playoff, it needs to defeat Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. During the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the big game.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star DB Javien Toviano sets commitment date
Four-star Arlington Martin defensive back Javien Toviano announced on Friday that he has five finalists for his recruitment and he has officially set a date for his commitment. Toviano will announce his decision on Dec. 15th and he will decide between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M. Toviano’s recruitment...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Everyone said same thing about what TCU did wrong in overtime
TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear
Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Five-star Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold leads No. 12 Denton Guyer to 45-21 win over No. 23 Southlake Carroll
Jackson Arnold strengthened his chances to be named the 2022 MaxPreps National Player of the Year with another big-time performance for No. 12 Guyer (Denton, Texas). He led the Wildcats to a 45-21 win over No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) to advance to the 6A Division 2 semifinals. The five-star Oklahoma commit completed 24 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns to go with 27 carries for 149 yards and four more scores.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
uhcougars.com
Houston Falls to UT Arlington
HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
KLTV
Lobo’s head coach on their game against undefeated Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobo’s are currently undefeated at 13-0, but so are their next opponent Mansfield Timberview. John King, the Lobo’s head coach, says the stakes have never been higher for him and his team leading up to Friday night. When you’re talking about high...
fox4news.com
Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer
PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul
Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Comments / 0