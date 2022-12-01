ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson sends message to TCU ahead of Big 12 Championship

Gary Patterson may have left the TCU Horned Frogs a year ago, but his heart was clearly with them on Saturday. Patterson sent a message of support to TCU on Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs were facing Kansas State with a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line. Patterson wished the Frogs good luck, and even encouraged them to make up for “being left out in 2014.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star DB Javien Toviano sets commitment date

Four-star Arlington Martin defensive back Javien Toviano announced on Friday that he has five finalists for his recruitment and he has officially set a date for his commitment. Toviano will announce his decision on Dec. 15th and he will decide between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M. Toviano’s recruitment...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game

On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
FORT WORTH, TX
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Five-star Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold leads No. 12 Denton Guyer to 45-21 win over No. 23 Southlake Carroll

Jackson Arnold strengthened his chances to be named the 2022 MaxPreps National Player of the Year with another big-time performance for No. 12 Guyer (Denton, Texas). He led the Wildcats to a 45-21 win over No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) to advance to the 6A Division 2 semifinals. The five-star Oklahoma commit completed 24 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns to go with 27 carries for 149 yards and four more scores.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to UT Arlington

HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
HOUSTON, TX
fox4news.com

Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer

PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
PLANO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location

The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy