Brooklyn, NY

MTA plan calls for removing some Brooklyn bus stops, changing routes to speed up rides

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42S3xX_0jUCwAmS00

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Bus routes across Brooklyn are being redesigned, shaking up the rider experience for borough residents and workers.

The MTA has already implemented changes in the Bronx and in Staten Island. A redesign is in the works for Queens . Changes in each borough are meant to make routes faster and better for riders.

These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey

In Brooklyn, this will be the first overhaul in decades, according to the MTA. The draft plan calls for 69 local routes and 19 express routes, for a total of 88 routes, which would be an increase from the 62 local and 9 express routes currently operating. About a quarter of bus stops are in the borough are proposed to be removed in the plan.

“New Yorkers deserve buses that are faster and more reliable to connect them to jobs, education, health care and everything New York has to offer,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “Redesigning and improving the route system is a huge part of that strategy and we look forward to working closely with Brooklynites to adjust the plan to reflect their feedback.”

To speed up rides, some bus stops would be removed. Bus stops on local routes in Brooklyn are an average of 830 feet apart, which means buses sometimes stop every one to two blocks.

Some turns would also be removed to speed up routes. Narrow streets would be avoided. The redesign also calls for eliminating route redundancy so that buses don’t end up blocking each other.

Two dozen routes would get increased service frequency under the plan. The plan also proposes more connections between Brooklyn and Queens.

There will be six stakeholder briefings, starting Dec. 2, on the proposed changes. The MTA will also hold 18 virtual workshops, starting Jan. 11, 2023. Click here for the schedule.

Across New York City as a whole, more than 1,600 bus stops across 300 routes could be removed as part of the redesign efforts.

Comments / 12

GetOverIt1985
3d ago

Some is a massive understatement. Some routes are purely cutting half the existing stops. Over here in Queens they are trying to screw up heavily used lines with the tone that it's better for us. The new electric buses are worse then the older fleet and offer less seating and it's not elderly friendly. The MTA is wasting money on hiring interns who have no idea wtf they are doing in the name of "progress".

Reply(2)
4
WhiteTearsYummy
3d ago

Instead of removing stops, how about the city simply enforce double-parking laws and tow delivery trucks and any personal vehicles that violate them? Too hard for ya?

Reply(1)
4
John Hoo
3d ago

It will make it tougher for some bus riders since they will have to walk further to catch buses and place themselves in danger !

Reply(1)
4
 

