Lima, OH

Bond raised for accused drug trafficker

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Travon Thomas was arrested in September for violating the terms of his bond. He will be allowed to pay once more for stricter conditions upon his release from jail. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday.

Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to Rafael Villegas, Thomas’ lawyer, the man violated the terms of his bond on Sept. 3 by travelling to Lima from his home in another county for a family reunion without informing the court. He instead told the GPS ankle monitoring company tracking his movements, which, according to Villegas, Thomas was not aware could not allow his travel.

In a written statement to the court, Thomas said he assumed the GPS monitoring company had this authority, but now understands it was the court. He said he did not intend to violate his bond and the situation was a misunderstanding on his part.

Villegas asked Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser to reinstate Thomas’ bond at $100,000 instead of $20,000 like his previous bond because he lost $20,000 to the bond surety company that allowed his initial release after his bond was revoked.

Kohlrieser denied this request and said Thomas had previously violated his bond by being out past curfew. She said he will be put on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor if he can pay a $200,000 bond. He will not be allowed to seek employment.

Kohlrieser said she often sees people “testing the waters” when violating their bond to see how much they can get away with before later failing to appear for court hearings.

“In this court’s experience, unfortunately, people that have these types of charges tend to take off,” Kohlrieser said.

Comments / 6

Tonya Glenn
3d ago

this judge is giving you young ppl. a second chance. take this opportunity and get your life back on track. and never step foot in that court room again. not to many judges want to even give a second chance. time to think smart.

Reply
3
 

