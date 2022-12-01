Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
hometownnewstc.com
Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast's annual fundraising day of fun takes over the park December 3 The post Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Palm Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Palm Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
West Palm Beach Arts Festival kicks off Saturday
A free festival celebrating art with over 60 artisans and vendors is coming to West Palm Beach this weekend.
veronews.com
Blazing a trail of camaraderie at ‘Beachside Bonfire Fest’
Roaring fires lit up the night along Vero’s beaches as crowds enjoyed an evening of good food and music at the Vero Beach Beachside Bonfire Fest. Hotels and restaurants offered a variety of different foods, specialty drinks, music and raffle prizes to people who walked along the beach from bonfire to bonfire, while dodging the high tide waves as they washed ashore.
floridaweekly.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS CALENDAR
Holidays at The Square — 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Nightly snowfall and light shows at The Wishing Tree, weekly events including photos with Santa and his elves, Yuletide carolers and celebrations including Hanukkah with Jewish Federation of the PBC & Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches on Dec. 18, a Christ Fellowship Christmas Concert on Dec. 21 and a Kwanzaa performance by Afrique Ngozi on Dec. 30. www.thesquarewestpalm.com.
Clematis Street News Stand gets ready to close for good
It's the end of an era for Clematis Street News Stand. A staple in downtown West Palm Beach is closing after surviving decades of change and growth along Clematis Street.
A Jolly Good Time with Local Chefs
Chef Paolo Ferretti, Chef Jason Stocks, and Chef Taylor Wilson gather in Palm City for a festive holiday potluck The post A Jolly Good Time with Local Chefs appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County
Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
cw34.com
City officials plan to close floating docks in Stuart for repairs from Hurricane Nicole
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.
gotowncrier.com
Committee Prepares To Hear ‘Wellington 3.0’ Proposal
Wellington’s Equestrian Preserve Committee will soon hold the first official public meeting on developer Mark Bellissimo’s “Wellington 3.0” proposal. The committee meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. However, village officials told the Town-Crier early Thursday that the meeting will likely be held in January instead. It is currently set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. If needed, it will continue the following evening, also at 6:30 p.m.
$200K worth of supplies distributed to Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of students in Palm Beach County will receive free, new school supplies next week thanks to the annual Tools for Schools program.
Friends, family celebrate life of Hobe Sound stabbing victim
A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of a Martin County man who was stabbed to death last weekend.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
WPBF News 25
The man that stole Christmas inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriffs are looking for a male suspect who has stolen holiday inflatable decorations in a Lake Worth Neighborhood. The incident occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sheriff's says the male-targeted decorations were located in the median of South Palm...
Chick-fil-A Location Planned for Lantana
It’s Lantana’s first outpost of the popular chicken sandwich brand
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
The Blind Monk Wine Bar Moving to AKA West Palm Beach
The hip wine bar will close at the Whitney and reopen in the upcoming hotel
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
