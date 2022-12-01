"GMA" host T.J. Holmes once joked on Instagram that he gave his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, "plenty of reasons" to leave him during the course of their marriage. The social media post from March 2020 has gone viral following T.J.'s alleged affair with fellow "GMA" host Amy Robach. "10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me," T.J, wrote on their duo's 10th anniversary. "And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor." He praised Marilee, an immigration attorney, and called her a "built-in black woman superpower" while showing him "grace and patience that's incomprehensible." The former CNN host joked that "asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much," calling 10 months "a stretch" and 10 weeks "lucky." The Instagram message was shared by multiple media outlets who screen grabbed it, as T.J. deactivated his Instagram before the scandal broke. Amy deactivated her Instagram on Nov. 30. Although Amy and T.J. split with their respective spouses in August, some reports say they've been carrying on a secret relationship since March.

4 DAYS AGO