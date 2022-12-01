Read full article on original website
Related
'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source
Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Supporting Will Smith After Alleged Affair With Amy Robach Is Revealed
Good Morning America star T.J. Holmes is under fire for supporting Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — just one day after his affair with costar Amy Robach was revealed. "This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said of the moment where Smith came on stage and hit Rock after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith's lack of hair. (Jada suffers from apolecia.) “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was Known by 'So Many' at GMA: 'They Were Flirtatious'
A TV insider tells PEOPLE exclusively that "there were so many people internally that were unhappy" about the romance between the Good Morning America co-hosts The relationship between Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was no secret to their colleagues. A TV insider tells PEOPLE that even though news of their romance broke this week, the pair's relationship was "widely known" among many GMA staffers — so much so that they were told to "knock off" their flirty behavior a while ago. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about...
wonderwall.com
'GMA' host T.J. Holmes once joked that wife had 'plenty' of reason to leave him, more news
"GMA" host T.J. Holmes once joked on Instagram that he gave his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, "plenty of reasons" to leave him during the course of their marriage. The social media post from March 2020 has gone viral following T.J.'s alleged affair with fellow "GMA" host Amy Robach. "10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me," T.J, wrote on their duo's 10th anniversary. "And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the doooooooor." He praised Marilee, an immigration attorney, and called her a "built-in black woman superpower" while showing him "grace and patience that's incomprehensible." The former CNN host joked that "asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much," calling 10 months "a stretch" and 10 weeks "lucky." The Instagram message was shared by multiple media outlets who screen grabbed it, as T.J. deactivated his Instagram before the scandal broke. Amy deactivated her Instagram on Nov. 30. Although Amy and T.J. split with their respective spouses in August, some reports say they've been carrying on a secret relationship since March.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source
What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.""Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s...
‘GMA3’ airs without T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach: ‘They have the day off’
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were absent from their little-known “GMA3” Monday as their alleged affair drama continues to draw backlash. Co-anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez manned the desk in their place. “Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos said with a smile. The show proceeded as usual without missing a beat. Page Six confirmed early Monday that ABC News chiefs decided to take the couple off the air because their scandal became too much of a distraction. “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” ABC News president Kim...
‘GMA3’ Staff ‘All Knew’ About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Reported Relationship: They Are ‘Pretending Everything Is Normal’
Out in the open? GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t been trying to hide their reported relationship from their Good Morning America coworkers, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, revealing their colleagues have witnessed the pair’s flirtatious behavior for “many months.” “Amy and T.J. have been arriving to work pretending like everything is […]
'GMA3' host claims T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach had 'day off' after they were taken off air amid affair reports
ABC took "GMA3" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach off the air after the tumult around their affair, but a substitute claimed Monday they had "the day off."
AOL Corp
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Temporarily Taken Off Air From 'GMA3' After Romance Is Revealed
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not be appearing on GMA3 for the time being after their off-screen romantic relationship was revealed last week, ET can confirm. The duration of their time off the air is not yet known. This change in co-hosts comes as executives figure out how to...
How GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romantic scandal happened
It may be the happiest problem that Bob Iger, newly-reinstated president of ABC’s parent company Disney, will face as he retakes the reins of the conglomerate and its top-rated cash cow “Good Morning America.” Two of “GMA”‘s most dependable — and, until recently, very married to other people — star anchors, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, are drawing even more attention to the No. 1 morning show as a result of their bombshell secret romance. Insider say the affair, revealed this past week in a series of photos showing the pair canoodling in a Lincoln Center-area bar and at a cozy rented cabin upstate,...
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.
Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had affair months before leaving partners: report
Good evening, America! Your co-hosts’ secret romance is front-page news!. Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after a months-long affair, PEOPLE and other outlets reported. A source claimed to the outlet their romance started in March, around the time they...
Dirty Details! Everything To Know About The Alleged Affair Between 'GMA' Costars T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been up to some not-so professional pleasure.On Wednesday, November 30, the Good Morning America costars landed themselves in the headlines after their alleged extramarital relationship was exposed to the public. Here's everything you need to know about the scandalous situation!Inside The Alleged AffairAccording to multiple sources and reports, things heated up between Robach and Holmes during a travel work trip to London for GMA's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. An eyewitness spotted the potential pair cozied up on the return flight to JFK airport in New York City, where they were...
