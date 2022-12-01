ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
BOULDER, CO
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Nacho

If you lack some fun in your life, this goofy boy is more than ready to provide it! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Nacho, a 2 year old Labrador Retriever from Salt Lake City, Utah. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations, house trained and crate trained. Nacho gets along well with other dogs, loves kids (but older children are a better fit), and hasn’t been tested around cats in his foster home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy