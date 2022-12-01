ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Mike White, Braxton Berrios take blame for critical missed touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS — A win slipped right through the Jets’ hands on Sunday — or more specifically, through Braxton Berrios’ hands. The usually sure-handed wideout could not pull in Mike White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the Minnesota 1-yard line for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the game. Instead, the ball fell to the turf as Berrios tried to pull it in and the Jets lost, 27-22 to the Vikings. “He put the ball there,” Berrios said. “I’ve got to make that play.” The Jets got one more shot at scoring a game-winning touchdown, but the chance they will look...
New York Post

Jets’ refusal to be happy with coming close against Vikings speaking volumes

The effort was good to see. The resilience was reflective of a team clearly coming into its own. The fact that an early 17-point deficit later was essentially 36 inches away from potentially becoming a defining victory was terrific. All of those things were encouraging signs for the Jets on Sunday at Minnesota. But there was one thing, far and away, above and beyond, that was the most important part of the aftermath of the Jets’ nerve-fraying and ruggedly entertaining 27-22 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it was summarized best in the words of the men...
New York Post

Under-the-weather Darius Slayton still finds way to make impact for Giants

Darius Slayton was sick in the days leading into Sunday’s 20-20 overtime tie with the Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Despite the illness, he was able to play and he led the Giants with six catches for 90 yards. He had one of the few offensive highlights of the day for his team, a leaping grab for 55 yards in the second quarter that set up a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton also failed to make a play that could have made the Giants winners. The Giants got the ball with 1:45 remaining in regulation and nearly got a chunk play to put them...

