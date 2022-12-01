Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Indianola – Chamber Holiday Parade
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger about the upcoming Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Pella – Recognition for Pella Communications Specialist Visser
Pella Police Department Lead Communications Specialist Kaci Visser discusses her recent promotion and Andy and Molly Mullen of the Lake Rathbun area discuss Visser’s efforts on a 911 call to help with a roadside birth. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson and Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley as we discuss the most recent school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
Knoxville Bowling Squads Both Place 5th At Newton
The Knoxville Bowling Squads were in Newton on Saturday for an invitational. The boys placed fifth with a team score of 2363 led by Donovan Binns shooting a high series of 350 and he along with Tristan Carter shared team high game with a 189. The girls were also fifth with a team total of 1742 led by Brigette Renard, who had a high series of 249 while Jayden DeMadeios had the team high game of 143. The Panthers are in action on Friday afternoon against Newton at Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa.
Indianola City Council to Discuss Recycling Fees
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Monday. The council will consider an appointment to the Parks and Rec Commission, an amendment to a Professional Services Agreement for engineering services, participation in the North and Middle Rivers Watershed Management Authority Agreement, assisting the City of Carlisle on matching funds for community attraction and tourism grant for trail/park improvements, and an Ordinance to increase monthly residential recycling fees before going into closed session to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.
Knoxville City Council to Discuss Ridge Development
The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session Monday, December 5 at 6:15 p.m. at the municipal building. The council will consider approving the second consideration and possibly waive the third consideration, and adopt an ordinance providing for the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the 2022 Ridge Development Urban Renewal Area. There will also be a public hearing on Ridge Development authorizing tax increment payments.
Merry-N County Christmas
Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they wind through Marion County Park.
Sinterklaas Returns to Pella
The famous Dutch version of St. Nicholas made his return to the Tulip City Saturday morning. Many residents and visitors braved near-zero degree wind chills to welcome Sinterklaas to town during an annual parade and brief ceremony on the Tulip Toren. Sinterklaas Day in the Netherlands is celebrated on December 6th, and for many years, Pella Historical Society has celebrated his arrival on the Saturday before or during that date. Additionally, the Tulip Time Town Crier Kelvin Bokhoven made a proclamation at the Tulip Toren, with words from Pella Mayor Don DeWaard and Burgemeister Randy Sikkema. It was also the first public appearance for new Tulip Queen Cheyne Plants and her Royal Court of Anna DeNooy, Avery Verhoef, Ellie Wogen, and Tatum Carlstone. Following the parade, dozens of children were able to take a picture Sinterklaas and meet the new court at the Scholte Church, where they also received a treat for the holiday.
Lake, boathouse planned for Bondurant stormwater project
BONDURANT, Iowa — A 36-acre lake and boathouse are coming to Bondurant as part of the city’s Central District Stormwater Improvements Master Plan that was approved in early November. The master plan, which names the area as Central Park, includes the lake, a boathouse, a beach, a boat dock, several playgrounds, a skate park, trails, […]
Knoxville Wrestling Routs Nevada In Season Opener
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made quick work of Nevada on Thursday night in a 71-9 thrashing of the Cubs. Knoxville won 12 of the 14 weight classes including Jensen Finnegan, Dane Gullion, Braylon Trout, Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, Mason McKay, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Goorskikh, Wayne Johnston, Ruger Kendall, Jayden Montalvo and Tre DeRaad all got wins. Knoxville will head to the Nodaway Valley Invitational on Saturday for its next meet.
Pella Christian Bowling Teams Swept by Bondurant-Farrar
The Pella Christian bowling teams were swept by Bondurant-Farrar Saturday, with the boys falling 2638-1880 and the girls 2044-1682. The Eagles boys squad was led by Caleb Seieroe with a two-game score of 321, followed by Alex Van Gorp at 275 and Evan DeJong at 275. Dani Roose led the Pella Christian girls with a two-game score of 279, with Caitlin Veenstra not far behind with a score of 266 and Alexa Klaasen posted a 217.
Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
Phyllis Yates
Funeral Services for Phyllis Yates, age 84 of Oskaloosa, will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.; at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory. The Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Knoxville School Board Elects Board Officers
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session Monday night. Elected as president for the board will be Cheri Gerdes for another term while the vice president elected was Monica Sullivan. Among the items discussed included a partnership with Little Creators Club and considering the initial request for the 2023...
Crossroads of Pella Seeking Help with Adopt-a-Family Program
Those wanting to find a way to help others for Christmas can do so through Crossroads of Pella. Several families have signed up to receive gifts through Adopt-a-Family; Assistant Director of Crossroads Chris Allen says they are seeking those who will take those lists and make the holidays brighter. Those who want to help with the Adopt-a-Family program can do so by emailing info@crossroadspella.org or calling 628-1212.
Indianola Library Stranger Things Escape Rooms Next Week
The Indianola Public Library is hosting a pair of escape rooms for teens and adults next week, Escape Vecna’s Mind: Stranger Things Escape Room. The escape rooms are themed around the show Stranger Things and escaping the mind of the villain Vecna, with the teens room scheduled for Thursday, December 8th and for adults on Friday, December 9th. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library has seen record participation from teens and adults over the past year, with newer events such as the escape rooms or crafts being big draws.
Indianola Boys Wrestling Places 1st, Boys Swimming 2nd, Girls Wrestling 3rd on Saturday
The Indianola boys wrestling won the Bob Murphy Invitational at West Delaware High School Saturday scoring 240 team points, the Indianola boys swimming team placed 2nd at the Newton Cardinal Invite with 293 points, and the girls wrestling team placed third in the Newton Girls Cardinal Classic with 104 points.
Beck Leads Small Contingent of Dutch Wrestlers at MSOE
Competing without most of its starting lineup, the Central College wrestling team finished ninth of 14 teams at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational Saturday. Central totaled 46.5 points and entered just 13 wrestlers for the meet, including just two of its starters from Thursday night’s dual. Brock Beck...
