The famous Dutch version of St. Nicholas made his return to the Tulip City Saturday morning. Many residents and visitors braved near-zero degree wind chills to welcome Sinterklaas to town during an annual parade and brief ceremony on the Tulip Toren. Sinterklaas Day in the Netherlands is celebrated on December 6th, and for many years, Pella Historical Society has celebrated his arrival on the Saturday before or during that date. Additionally, the Tulip Time Town Crier Kelvin Bokhoven made a proclamation at the Tulip Toren, with words from Pella Mayor Don DeWaard and Burgemeister Randy Sikkema. It was also the first public appearance for new Tulip Queen Cheyne Plants and her Royal Court of Anna DeNooy, Avery Verhoef, Ellie Wogen, and Tatum Carlstone. Following the parade, dozens of children were able to take a picture Sinterklaas and meet the new court at the Scholte Church, where they also received a treat for the holiday.

16 HOURS AGO