Kris Jenner Enters the KarJenner Chat With Her Tousled XXL Updated Pixie Cut
Kris Jenner humbly taps into the hair chat to let us know she’s the “Muva” of all mothers, revealing her tousled, editorial pixie cut. Léa Journo, Kris’s hairstylist shared BTS images on Instagram ahead of her Vouge Czechoslovakia shoot as the cover star. Before we blush over the makeup look, let’s give a round of applause to Journo for elevating KJ’s classic pixie cut to another dimension. The volume in the dark roots, the chic messiness of it all, it’s giving punk-rock vibes in only a way that truly befits the head Jenner. Her makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared a clip of the glam to TikTok and we’re always obsessed with a dark smokey eye and flesh-toned lip.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Newborn Baby Brother Bronze in Sweet Pic
The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother. "Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger...
Lipo, Botox & Tummy Tucks: The 'London Bridge' Hacking Scandal That Rocked The Royal Family
Years before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a war with their royal family members, they came together in a panic after notorious hackers, known as The Dark Overlord, claimed they had infiltrated the computers of a top London surgeon to the stars, stealing confidential data and photos of the practice's post clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal."There are some royals in there," the group boldly boasted in 2017. "We have... databases, names, everything."They ordered the royal family to meet their pricey extortion demands or the rogues threatened to release the data dump swiped from London Bridge Plastic Surgery — allegedly including...
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes
Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo of Newborn Son Bronze With Sister Sterling
Brittany Mahomes just shared a new photo of her newborn son Bronze with her sister Sterling, and it’s as cute as you’d imagine. Sterling Skye, 21 months old, is one happy big sister now that she has a little brother, Bronze. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second...
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Kris Jenner Disguises Khloe Kardashian & Kylie’s Baby Boys’ Names In Elf On The Shelf Display
Proud grandma Kris Jenner, 67, is not going to be caught slipping up on revealing her newest grandkids‘ names. When she took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 28, to show off her Elf on the Shelf display, each elf had her grandchildren’s names – except for two of them. The Kardashians star made sure to carefully disguise the names of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn sons. For the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s newborn, Kris opted for writing, “Baby Boy Webster.” And for new momma Koko, she wrote, “Baby Boy Thompson.”
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down PR Stunt Claims After Sharing Photos of Her Son
Kim Kardashian has been facing pressure to permanently cut ties with Balenciaga amid their recent campaign controversy, and fans are convinced that Kris Jenner's in full PR stunt mode to take the spotlight off her daughter. To the point where there's a theory floating around TikTok that one of Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram posts is an intentional distraction from Balenciaga's scandal. And Kylie's having none of it.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Kate Middleton Continues To Rock The Monochromatic Trend In Dark Purple Turtleneck, Pants, And Blazer While Visiting Boston
Princess Kate is touring the US for the first time under King Charles‘ reign— in style of course! The Princess of Wales, 40, looked as chic as ever in her latest monochromatic ensemble while visiting Boston to celebrate the second annual Earths...
Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club
Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
I came to my wedding in a pink gown — and made my guests wear white
Here comes the bride — not dressed in white. Bride Camille Lescai shocked her bridesmaids and her guests when she showed up for her big day sporting a pink wedding dress instead of a traditional ivory one. In fact, the blushing bride asked her bridesmaids and her guests to wear white without telling them why. In a viral TikTok, she revealed the ruffled, pink-tinted frock she wore to her wedding party, which none of her guests saw beforehand. “Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait,” she captioned her snap, adding the hashtags...
Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Launching ‘Eclectic’ Gallery
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is a longtime Weight Watchers spokesperson and jack of many trades following the end of her marriage to now-disgraced royal Prince Andrew; now, Ferguson is partnering with the NFT platform Nifty Gateway to launch a Web3 gallery including an eclectic range of “cinematic fine art,” Artnet reports. “The ambitions of the Duchess Gallery are grand; the details, however, are vague,” Artnet says, though the gallery, it claims, it will feature works including digital art, A.I. art, animated paintings, special effects, and spoken word poetry. The gallery’s first show will be “Gateway To The Self,” and it will include work by artists David Cheifetz and Tania Rivilis. “As technology evolves, traditional aesthetics can find a new life in this contemporary viral world,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I am delighted to work collaboratively with renowned artists, and as well highlight emerging artists worldwide to expand my passion for storytelling through art.”Read it at Artnet
‘Live’ Star Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Her Impressive Christmas Tree on Instagram
The holidays are in full swing at the Ripa-Consuelos household. In honor of the occasion, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of their decorated Christmas tree on social media. On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a picture of her massive tree on...
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
