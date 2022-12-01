Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is a longtime Weight Watchers spokesperson and jack of many trades following the end of her marriage to now-disgraced royal Prince Andrew; now, Ferguson is partnering with the NFT platform Nifty Gateway to launch a Web3 gallery including an eclectic range of “cinematic fine art,” Artnet reports. “The ambitions of the Duchess Gallery are grand; the details, however, are vague,” Artnet says, though the gallery, it claims, it will feature works including digital art, A.I. art, animated paintings, special effects, and spoken word poetry. The gallery’s first show will be “Gateway To The Self,” and it will include work by artists David Cheifetz and Tania Rivilis. “As technology evolves, traditional aesthetics can find a new life in this contemporary viral world,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I am delighted to work collaboratively with renowned artists, and as well highlight emerging artists worldwide to expand my passion for storytelling through art.”Read it at Artnet

20 MINUTES AGO