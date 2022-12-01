ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Kris Jenner Enters the KarJenner Chat With Her Tousled XXL Updated Pixie Cut

Kris Jenner humbly taps into the hair chat to let us know she’s the “Muva” of all mothers, revealing her tousled, editorial pixie cut. Léa Journo, Kris’s hairstylist shared BTS images on Instagram ahead of her Vouge Czechoslovakia shoot as the cover star. Before we blush over the makeup look, let’s give a round of applause to Journo for elevating KJ’s classic pixie cut to another dimension. The volume in the dark roots, the chic messiness of it all, it’s giving punk-rock vibes in only a way that truly befits the head Jenner. Her makeup artist Etienne Ortega shared a clip of the glam to TikTok and we’re always obsessed with a dark smokey eye and flesh-toned lip.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
RadarOnline

Lipo, Botox & Tummy Tucks: The 'London Bridge' Hacking Scandal That Rocked The Royal Family

Years before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a war with their royal family members, they came together in a panic after notorious hackers, known as The Dark Overlord, claimed they had infiltrated the computers of a top London surgeon to the stars, stealing confidential data and photos of the practice's post clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal."There are some royals in there," the group boldly boasted in 2017. "We have... databases, names, everything."They ordered the royal family to meet their pricey extortion demands or the rogues threatened to release the data dump swiped from London Bridge Plastic Surgery — allegedly including...
Allure

Jennifer Lopez's Latest Pedicure Makes a Strong Case for Bedazzled Toes

Take a mocha nail polish color, throw sparkling embellishment into the mix, and you'll have yourself a pedicure that's festive yet lavish. Jennifer Lopez quite literally put a pep in her step with a holiday pedicure dripping in Swarovski crystals. The dazzling pedicure was finessed by manicurist Tom Bachik, who...
OK! Magazine

In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor

With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
POPSUGAR

Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday

Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Disguises Khloe Kardashian & Kylie’s Baby Boys’ Names In Elf On The Shelf Display

Proud grandma Kris Jenner, 67, is not going to be caught slipping up on revealing her newest grandkids‘ names. When she took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 28, to show off her Elf on the Shelf display, each elf had her grandchildren’s names – except for two of them. The Kardashians star made sure to carefully disguise the names of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn sons. For the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s newborn, Kris opted for writing, “Baby Boy Webster.” And for new momma Koko, she wrote, “Baby Boy Thompson.”
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
seventeen.com

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down PR Stunt Claims After Sharing Photos of Her Son

Kim Kardashian has been facing pressure to permanently cut ties with Balenciaga amid their recent campaign controversy, and fans are convinced that Kris Jenner's in full PR stunt mode to take the spotlight off her daughter. To the point where there's a theory floating around TikTok that one of Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram posts is an intentional distraction from Balenciaga's scandal. And Kylie's having none of it.
Glamour

Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club

Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
New York Post

I came to my wedding in a pink gown — and made my guests wear white

Here comes the bride — not dressed in white. Bride Camille Lescai shocked her bridesmaids and her guests when she showed up for her big day sporting a pink wedding dress instead of a traditional ivory one. In fact, the blushing bride asked her bridesmaids and her guests to wear white without telling them why. In a viral TikTok, she revealed the ruffled, pink-tinted frock she wore to her wedding party, which none of her guests saw beforehand. “Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait,” she captioned her snap, adding the hashtags...
TheDailyBeast

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Launching ‘Eclectic’ Gallery

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is a longtime Weight Watchers spokesperson and jack of many trades following the end of her marriage to now-disgraced royal Prince Andrew; now, Ferguson is partnering with the NFT platform Nifty Gateway to launch a Web3 gallery including an eclectic range of “cinematic fine art,” Artnet reports. “The ambitions of the Duchess Gallery are grand; the details, however, are vague,” Artnet says, though the gallery, it claims, it will feature works including digital art, A.I. art, animated paintings, special effects, and spoken word poetry. The gallery’s first show will be “Gateway To The Self,” and it will include work by artists David Cheifetz and Tania Rivilis. “As technology evolves, traditional aesthetics can find a new life in this contemporary viral world,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I am delighted to work collaboratively with renowned artists, and as well highlight emerging artists worldwide to expand my passion for storytelling through art.”Read it at Artnet
