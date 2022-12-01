Read full article on original website
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Portugal, South Korea Tied at Half With Group H Standings Still Undecided
Through the first halves of the final two Group H games, there's still plenty to be decided. Portugal has advanced, that much we know. But the second spot is a complete question mark. South Korea is still alive after equalizing their match against Portugal in the 27th minute. Kim Young-Gwon...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 4
The knockout stage is underway and we already have two nations qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals – the Netherlands and Argentina. The Netherlands defeated the United States in a 3-1 victory on Saturday morning while Argentina triumphed over Australia with a slim 2-1 lead on Saturday afternoon. Two nations are knocked out, two nations are moving on.
South Korea Advances After Chaotic Final Moments of Group H Action
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. South Korea saved their best for last. Needing a win over unbeaten Portugal and some help from the Uruguay-Ghana match, everything went right for the Taegeuk Warriors. South Korea...
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half
It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first. With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand,...
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Winners, Losers From Argentina's Round of 16 Win Over Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It wasn't the prettiest, but Argentina are moving on in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste took care of business against Australia on Saturday, winning 2-1 in their...
Switzerland Becomes Last Team to Qualify for Round of 16 With 3-2 Win Over Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The group stage is officially over and the 16 teams advancing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been determined, following Switzerland's 3-2 victory over Serbia in Friday's Group G finale.
Carnival's Princess Cruises Will Return to Japan in March 2023 After Nearly Three-Year Hiatus
Princess Cruises, a Carnival brand, said on Friday that it will sail in Japan in March 2023 for the first time in nearly three years. The announcement comes after Japan lifted its Covid-era ban on international cruise lines last month. Japan's reopening could help buoy an industry that was devastated...
Nearly 2,500 seals mysteriously found dead in southern Russia
Bodies of thousands of endangered seals washed up along the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, sparking concerns among experts.Thousands of dead seals were spotted on Sunday at Russia’s republic of Dagestan along the Caspian Sea, with officials confirming the count so far to be at 2,500, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing authorities in the North Caucasus region.The authorities were still counting more bodies on Sunday with numbers expected to rise further. Earlier, authorities reported finding some 700 dead seals. The Dagestan region’s ministry of natural resources and environment wrote on Telegram that a large number of seals...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
