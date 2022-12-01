Read full article on original website
Springfield Police issues statement on Measure 114 regarding purchase of firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ballot Measure 114, which requires permits for firearms purchases, was approved by Oregon voters, and is scheduled to go into effect on December 8, 2022. The Springfield Police Department has released a statement regarding the measure. "Absent a court issued stay on the measure or determination...
EPD's "Shop with a Cop" event helps 33 Lane County kids
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police joined up with 33 students from Lane County to shop for gifts and food. Fred Meyer partnered with EPD to organize the event, where children went around picking out gifts for their families, as well as buying non-perishable foods to help make a holiday dinner.
Thousands attend 70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade's return
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Springfield tradition was back this weekend as the 70th Springfield Christmas Parade was held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. With the theme "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree," over 90 floats were registered for Oregon's "oldest and coldest" Christmas tradition. Local groups from all over Oregon ranging...
Superior RC holds Christmas fundraiser for Oregon DHS
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Superior RC, a remote control racing track located in Junction City, is a newer addition to the Junction City hobby scene. But that didn't stop them from jumping into the holiday spirit. Did you attend? SHARE your photos & videos. This Saturday, Superior RC held...
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
Holiday season has Lane County Waste Management seeing more food waste
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The holiday season is known for good eating, but it could be a time when Americans waste the most food. According the Lane County Waste Management, waste generation is nearly 20 percent higher during the holidays - on top of inflation this year. They say...
'Expect a slick Friday morning commute': Eugene Public Works responds to icy roads
EUGENE, Ore. — Extreme temperatures have created slick, icy conditions on city roads, City of Eugene said late Thursday night. "Eugene Public Works is currently responding to several locations throughout town, including elevated surfaces, the South Hills, and the University area," officials said around 10:30 p.m. The City stated...
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
Hayward Field to host 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
EUGENE, Ore. — USATF has announced their 2023 competition schedule, and Eugene is once again highly featured. Hayward Field will host the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6-9, 2023. It will mark the third consecutive year that Eugene has hosted the U.S. outdoor championships. The top three finishers in...
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
