ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 6

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana.
WDEF

DUI charge dropped against Davis Lundy

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former advisor to the county Mayor has had charges dropped against him following a traffic stop in October. Davis Lundy was stopped in Collegedale and charged with DUI and marijuana possession. At that time, he was a policy advisor for new County Mayor Weston...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Conducting Death Investigation

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”

On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
WDEF

Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WDEF

Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
WTVC

TDOT awards phase II construction contract for I-75/I-24 split change; Almost $161 M

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded a contract in the amount of $160,954,545.00 to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, Tennessee. The contract is for what TDOT is calling phase II in the I-75/I-24 split modification process. The project will extend from Spring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy