wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
Fox11online.com
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
wearegreenbay.com
No-cost family service helps families decide on the right type of care for senior living in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Michelle Graf, CarePatrol Owner, and Jessie Marceau, CarePatrol Green Bay Area Manager. The group discussed how CarePatrol makes a difficult and complicated family process, simple. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm
(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco spends its final day in Green Bay preparing to serve a new city
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community. Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?
Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
WBAY Green Bay
One injured, two arrested after a shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45pm on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Fox11online.com
Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
A men's addiction treatment center is coming to Brown County
Adult and Teen Challenge Northeast Wisconsin is preparing to open their doors and residential program to men struggling with addiction in Brown County.
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
