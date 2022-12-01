Read full article on original website
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in North Carolina
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
Man arrested, charged in North Carolina double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
cbs17
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say; officers still seek suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Yovone Rasor said she and her husband had plans to retire, travel and visit family during the holidays — even seeing a new grandchild for the first time. “It’s just hard, and I know it sounds silly, but I’m still waiting for him to...
Durham Police employee charged with murder in case where another man was initially accused
A non-sworn Durham Police Department employee is facing a murder charge in a case where another man was falsely accused.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
cbs17
Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
Man charged with murder in October homicide case in Fayetteville
Fayetteville Police said Tyreese Robinson, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting on Slater Avenue back in October.
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WRAL
Deadly 3-car collision at intersection in Fayetteville leaves 1 man dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly three-car collision at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville left one man dead on Friday night. Police identified the victim as Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23. After Roberts ran a red light, the three cars collided and one caught fire...
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover.
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
