cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting, carjacking in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
cbs17

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
cbs17

Car in flames, 1 dead after Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a car caught fire after a crash, Fayetteville police said. This happened at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said a “a patrol unit observed [a] vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Skibo...
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
WRAL

Deadly 3-car collision at intersection in Fayetteville leaves 1 man dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly three-car collision at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville left one man dead on Friday night. Police identified the victim as Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23. After Roberts ran a red light, the three cars collided and one caught fire...
International Business Times

2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat

Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...

