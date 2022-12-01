ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
cbs17

‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
WITN

Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
WITN

Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...

