Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
Man arrested, charged in North Carolina double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
NC woman faces dozens of drug charges, held on $3M bond: sheriff
Craven County deputies and New Bern police officers served a search warrant in Vanceboro on Wednesday that led to a drug arrest.
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 18 years in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy, distribution
A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 216 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, in May 2018, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
WITN
Woman held on $3 million bond for fentanyl charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in jail on a $3 million bond after her arrest on trafficking in fentanyl. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided the home of Margie Bouie on Tuesday. They found fentanyl, cash, and items used for the distribution of drugs in...
cbs17
SC rescue vehicle stolen from ‘slime ball’ recovered in Nash County, authorities say
DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Rocky Mount at a gas station along N.C. 43, someone phoned in a report of a suspicious person behind the wheel of a rescue vehicle on Monday. On arrival at the Circle K in Dortches, deputies saw a man who was working...
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
WRAL
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Banks family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
LOCATED: Missing Wake County woman found by deputies
The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced that a missing 29-year-old woman, Elizabeth Torres, was found Thursday afternoon.
'Forgiveness is a process.' Father of Andy Banks reacts after man found guilty of killing his son
Justin Merrit was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Andy Banks during a meetup to sell a vehicle.
Comments / 0