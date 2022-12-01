Read full article on original website
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Josh Allen Gives A Young Fan A Moment To Remember In New England
Josh Allen is still finding ways to make a day for young fans in Buffalo...and New England. Last night The Buffalo Bills traveled to New England to take on the Patriots in their stadium. It was a win that they definitely needed. They hadn't won a game in their division yet this year, but they found a way to take care of business and get it done.
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
