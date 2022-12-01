The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Northwestern Michigan State prediction and pick. The Northwestern Wildcats started the season with several wins, but then they got derailed in two straight abysmal performances, one on offense and the other at both ends of the floor. Northwestern suffered a 43-42 loss to Auburn in which its defense was tremendous but its offense was a complete catastrophe. Then the Wildcats totally embarrassed themselves in an 87-58 home-court loss to a not-very-good Pittsburgh Panther team which will almost certainly finish in the lower tier of the ACC. It would be one thing to lose to Duke or Virginia by 29 — not that it would reflect well on NU — but to get crushed by Pitt is unspeakably awful. Northwestern coach Chris Collins, who got this program its first NCAA Tournament appearance and victory in 2017, has not been able to build on that big moment at all. That failure is one of the more conspicuous surprises in recent college basketball — not because Northwestern was such an established program, but because that 2017 NCAA Tournament was supposed to have unlocked the Chicago recruiting pipeline NU had worked so hard to establish over a longer period of time. Surely the talent was going to flow into the program and Northwestern was going to change its identity.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO