New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Commanders

After starting the season 6-1, the New York Giants have lost three of their last four games. They obviously want to return to their winning ways, and they have a good chance to do that as they face the Washington Commanders at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially put the Giants in a tie with the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East. Here are our Giants Week 13 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
College Basketball Odds: Northwestern vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, pick – 12/4/2022

The Northwestern Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Northwestern Michigan State prediction and pick. The Northwestern Wildcats started the season with several wins, but then they got derailed in two straight abysmal performances, one on offense and the other at both ends of the floor. Northwestern suffered a 43-42 loss to Auburn in which its defense was tremendous but its offense was a complete catastrophe. Then the Wildcats totally embarrassed themselves in an 87-58 home-court loss to a not-very-good Pittsburgh Panther team which will almost certainly finish in the lower tier of the ACC. It would be one thing to lose to Duke or Virginia by 29 — not that it would reflect well on NU — but to get crushed by Pitt is unspeakably awful. Northwestern coach Chris Collins, who got this program its first NCAA Tournament appearance and victory in 2017, has not been able to build on that big moment at all. That failure is one of the more conspicuous surprises in recent college basketball — not because Northwestern was such an established program, but because that 2017 NCAA Tournament was supposed to have unlocked the Chicago recruiting pipeline NU had worked so hard to establish over a longer period of time. Surely the talent was going to flow into the program and Northwestern was going to change its identity.
EVANSTON, IL
Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has received plenty of flack lately regarding his recent antics. During Saturday’s loss vs. the Penguins, a frustrated Binnington laid a dirty hit on Penguins’ Jason Zucker. The play prompted a brutal response from head coach Craig Berube, who ripped into his netminder for his antics saying that it’s […] The post Jordan Binnington blasted by Blues’ Craig Berube for antics vs. Penguins’ Jason Zucker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 13: 49ers edge Dolphins

After a wild Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, Week 13 brings us a more normal NFL schedule with a single Thursday game, eight matchups in the early Sunday window, four late on Sunday, and Sunday and Monday night contests. As we start the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season, let’s continue our NFL odds […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 13: 49ers edge Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason

The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
3 reasons Deion Sanders will succeed at Colorado

While conference championships dominated most college football headlines this weekend, the biggest name on the coaching market made waves as well. Deion “Primetime” Sanders, former NFL legend and Jackson State head coach, officially accepted the same position at Colorado. Sanders, who had a 27-5 record in three seasons at Jackson State, became one of the hottest coaching prospects, and now he has a Power Five gig.
BOULDER, CO
Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams played only a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. And the ravenous Lions crowd begged to see more of the promising rookie receiver. Detroit didn’t need to give Williams a ton of action on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 340 yards as his team blew out the Jacksonville […] The post Dan Campbell addresses Jameson Williams’ lack of touches amid ‘We want Jamo’ chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets?

The Philadelphia 76ers are rounding out a road trip with an important game against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are looking to bounce back from two rough losses. Fortunately for them, they may have more reinforcements to help them get back in the win column. Before tip-off at Toyota Center, there is one big question […] The post Is James Harden playing vs. Rockets? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Trae Young-Nate McMillan beef culminates in shocking Hawks decision

At fourth in the East and 13-10 on the season, one could say that the Atlanta Hawks have been pretty solid so far this 2022-23. Nonetheless, there’s apparently trouble building up inside the organization as tensions rise between Trae young and head coach Nate McMillan. Young missed the Hawks’ game against the Denver Nuggets on […] The post Trae Young-Nate McMillan beef culminates in shocking Hawks decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
FLORIDA STATE
Celtics put Nets on notice as defense overwhelms supporting cast in loss

The Boston Celtics have put the league on notice early this season. Boston stood atop the league at 18-5 heading into Friday’s matchup with the streaking Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn came into the game winners of 7 of their last 9 and four straight. However, with the majority of those wins coming against lesser competition, the […] The post Celtics put Nets on notice as defense overwhelms supporting cast in loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history

Anthony Davis was so good, the nation’s capital probably felt like it was under attack on Sunday. Davis has been playing like a basketball god of late, and he put up yet another ridiculous performance in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-119 road win over the Washington Wizards. The Lakers big man brought […] The post Anthony Davis’ legendary stat line vs. Wizards etches name in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bradley Beal’s shockingly honest take on signing $251 million deal with Washington

Was there a perfect fit for Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal in free agency? If you asked the 29-year-old guard in the offseason, he would have given you a very simple answer. “There were no teams in the market, free-agency-wise,” Bradley Beal said on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” podcast. “I’m just being frank. There […] The post Bradley Beal’s shockingly honest take on signing $251 million deal with Washington appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Trojan killers’: Cam Rising pours salt in wound as Utah football hammers USC in Pac-12 Championship

As if taking down the USC Trojans was not enough, Utah football quarterback Cam Rising piled more misery on their rivals with a savage take on Friday night. The Utah Utes made easy work of the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship, dominating the rest of the game after falling behind 14-3 in the opening quarter. […] The post ‘Trojan killers’: Cam Rising pours salt in wound as Utah football hammers USC in Pac-12 Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Los Angeles, CA
