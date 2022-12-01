Forest Green without suspended Dominic Bernard for Cambridge game

Forest Green are without defender Dominic Bernard for their Sky Bet League One clash with Cambridge through suspension.

Bernard is banned after being sent off for two bookable offences in last week’s FA Cup victory over non-league Alvechurch.

Midfielder Armani Little and forward Kyle McAllister could be back in contention after absences and Jamille Matt is also nearing a return.

Matt Stevens is now back in training after a long-term lay-off and could feature in the coming weeks.

Cambridge are boosted by the return of defender Zeno Rossi.

Rossi has trained this week after missing the last four games with a knock and is set to play a part.

Manager Mark Bonner has no fresh fitness concerns but is still without a number of first-team players.

Brandon Haunstrup, Liam O’Neil and Dimitar Mitov are expected to be out until the new year, with Adam May and Fejiri Okenabirhie sidelined for even longer.

