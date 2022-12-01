Read full article on original website
Related
More than 240 teams of students from Chesapeake region participate in robotics competition at Atlee High School
Middle and high school students from across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. convened on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville to build robots for the First Tech Challenge Qualifier 1 robotics sports competition as part of a nationwide program celebrating STEM education in schools.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
Henrico officials planning to test metal detectors in some county schools
Could metal detectors be coming to Henrico County’s public schools?. Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell told the county’s board of supervisors during a retreat Friday that the school system is planning a field test of walk-through and wand-style metal detectors at some schools in the coming months to determine whether implementation countywide could be a viable safety enhancement.
Richmond Crime Commission to hold public meeting on drunk driving, criminal records
Make your voice heard at the next Crime Commission public meeting, which will be held this Monday.
NBC12
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotels and motels across Henrico are raising public safety concerns for Henrico County leaders. Henrico’s Hotel-Motel Task Force Team is now swinging into action after an uptick in crime. According to Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Michael Feinmel, Henrico Police have logged more...
Chairman of the board: Virginia boy starts school charcuterie club
RICHMOND, Va. — A student from Richmond, Virginia, is getting us uplifted with a unique idea. Jack Alexander Cheatum's goal was to meet new friends while enjoying some good eats. Jack's idea was a charcuterie club. "I've always wanted to make a club. I feel like they're very valuable...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Chesterfield schools take part in Disney theater program
Bensley, Crestwood, Harrowgate and Reams elementary schools were selected to take part in “Disney Musicals in Schools,” a national program that infuses theater arts in public elementary schools.
NBC12
Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
1 arrested, 1 still unidentified in carjacking, robbery at VCU’s MCV campus
The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department has arrested and charged a person of interest in a robbery and carjacking that happened on Tuesday afternoon at the university’s medical school campus.
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Virginia Republican proposes total ban on youth medical transition
A Virginia State Senator from Chesterfield County has proposed a total ban on medical transition for youth in Virginia.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
Richmond Sheriff addresses jail safety challenges
The Richmond Sheriff is addressing what she called security challenges within the Richmond jail as a councilwoman calls for a state investigation into safety concerns regarding inmates and staff.
Loudoun Co. calls for help from Richmond to address rising rent
LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Renters are finding Loudoun County less and less affordable, and now leaders are working on solutions to ease the burden thousands face every month. The county is calling on its state representatives to solve the problem. The problem of rent affordability is highlighted by this figure: median gross rent […]
Five months after fire, these Richmond mechanics are still waiting for answers
Five months ago, a fire at a Richmond Public School bus depot left a trail of destruction, including the equipment for a group of mechanics.
Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat
Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.
Comments / 0