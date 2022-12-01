ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico officials planning to test metal detectors in some county schools

Could metal detectors be coming to Henrico County’s public schools?. Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell told the county’s board of supervisors during a retreat Friday that the school system is planning a field test of walk-through and wand-style metal detectors at some schools in the coming months to determine whether implementation countywide could be a viable safety enhancement.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Chairman of the board: Virginia boy starts school charcuterie club

RICHMOND, Va. — A student from Richmond, Virginia, is getting us uplifted with a unique idea. Jack Alexander Cheatum's goal was to meet new friends while enjoying some good eats. Jack's idea was a charcuterie club. "I've always wanted to make a club. I feel like they're very valuable...
NBC12

Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
WUSA9

Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
DC News Now

Loudoun Co. calls for help from Richmond to address rising rent

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Renters are finding Loudoun County less and less affordable, and now leaders are working on solutions to ease the burden thousands face every month. The county is calling on its state representatives to solve the problem. The problem of rent affordability is highlighted by this figure: median gross rent […]

