Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Wise County Sheriff: Missing 7-year-old girl case transitions from search to investigation
For the past hour, investigators have been actively focused on a roped off ditch area about seven miles from Athena Strand’s home, but there's no information on why. The sheriff says the girl's family claims she left their home after an argument with her stepmother in the community of Paradise, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family ‘Devastated, Angry' After 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead; Delivery Driver Confesses: Sheriff
A delivery driver is in custody, accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday and whose body was found Friday night about 10 miles from her home. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said during a press conference at about 10:15 p.m. Friday that authorities...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Search for Missing Wise County 7- Year-Old Shifts More to Detective Work
On the third day of the search for 7-year-old Athena Strand, the Wise County Sheriff said detective work was a greater emphasis after a massive search of the area where the child disappeared with hundreds of volunteers Thursday did not locate the girl. Sheriff Lane Akin said concern grows the...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 7-year-old found dead after being abducted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Community shaken by 7-year-old's killing
PARADISE, Texas - The community of Paradise is still shaken after the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in what appears to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators say Tanner Horner is the only suspect in the case, with no relation or connection to the family. Pastor Charles Pugh...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
fox4news.com
Man dead, woman in critical condition after early morning fire in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas - One man was killed and a woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire in Haltom City. The Haltom City Fire Department was called to the fire on Rita Lane at 3:55 Sunday morning. Flames and smoke were seen coming...
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories
DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
Man arrested in North Richland Hills, ending SWAT standoff
An hours-long SWAT stand-off in North Richland Hills has landed a man in jail overnight. The impasse started with a 911 call about 6:30 pm. A man and woman called saying a relative inside their Hidden Oaks Drive home was threatening them
KXII.com
Denton County man reported missing found dead
AUBREY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was found dead Tuesday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Forrest Lewis, of Little Elm, was found dead in his crashed vehicle in a heavy brush area on FM-2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey, on private property.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southlake Police Search for 2 Masked Men Who Followed Victims Home and Stole Guns
Police in Southlake are looking for two men who they say followed their victims home and held them at gunpoint before stealing guns and other property Wednesday afternoon. Southlake Police detailed the case in a news release Thursday. Investigators said officers were first called to a report of an aggravated robbery at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of Randol Mill Avenue.
klif.com
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Tracks Down Electrical Fire Inside Grapevine Mills Mall
Police in Grapevine say an officer's quick actions prevented a fire from spreading in the Grapevine Mills shopping mall last month. A police news release Friday detailed the incident in the early hours of Nov. 2. According to police, Officer Michael Diciero smelled smoke while walking into the mall. He...
fox4news.com
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
azlenews.net
Azle man dies in car-pedestrian crash
An Azle man died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Tin Top Highway (FM 2580) north of Granbury, according to the Hood County News from information provided by the Department of Public Safety. Justin T. Burleson, 26, the pedestrian, died at the scene.
Comments / 0