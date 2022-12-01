MISSOULA – The Montana Grizzlies football team is going to look a lot different when it returns to the field in 2023. Since head coach Bobby Hauck’s return to the program in 2018, this year’s graduating class is the first that Hauck has seen from its freshman year to its finish. Guys like super seniors Mitch Roberts, Malik Flowers, Matt Rensvold and more were in Missoula the year before that, recruited by Bob Stitt and joining the Griz in 2017, but they redshirted until Hauck came along.

10 HOURS AGO