406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies can't keep pace with North Dakota State in a tailspin second half
FARGO, N.D. — During his Monday morning press conference, North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz mentioned that the Montana Grizzlies' "explosive plays" make him nervous. Well then the Griz got beat at their own game. In a 49-26 victory from the Fargodome, the No. 3-seeded Bison had four...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
406mtsports.com
Saying goodbye to Bobby Hauck's 'favorite team' he's coached at Montana
MISSOULA – The Montana Grizzlies football team is going to look a lot different when it returns to the field in 2023. Since head coach Bobby Hauck’s return to the program in 2018, this year’s graduating class is the first that Hauck has seen from its freshman year to its finish. Guys like super seniors Mitch Roberts, Malik Flowers, Matt Rensvold and more were in Missoula the year before that, recruited by Bob Stitt and joining the Griz in 2017, but they redshirted until Hauck came along.
Hamilton, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Hamilton. The Victor High School basketball team will have a game with Alberton High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Drummond High School basketball team will have a game with Superior High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic by doing one thing. “It’s easy. Please read to your kids 20 minutes a day. This will help close the gap,” Gianforte said. Reading and math scores have fallen in […] The post More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM closes public meeting for ‘student privacy’ to discipline senator
Members of the University of Montana’s student government swore to confidentiality Wednesday before closing its Nov. 30 meeting because of “student privacy law,” a move that one open-meetings expert said could be illegal under Montana law. The Associated Students of the University of Montana met privately as...
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
Montana state Rep.-elect Zooey Zephyr is the first openly trans woman elected to the state legislature. She and other lawmakers across the country are now faced with trying to curb anti-LGBTQ bills.
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
NBCMontana
Black ice reported on Highway 93
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana woman to compete on Food Network
LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday. Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes. Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
WATCH Missoula Driver Learn Hard Lesson Why You Never Brake Check
It is always so odd to be randomly wandering through the internet only to stumble across a trending video from Missoula. I have always been a fan of dashcam footage because it shows undeniable proof of how stupid people can be when behind the wheel. With the winter weather rolling...
