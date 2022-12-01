ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills place Von Miller on IR, will miss at least 4 games

By AJ Feldman
 3 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games.

Miller suffered a torn lateral meniscus in last Thursday’s victory over the Detroit Lions. There was hope that Miller could return as soon as next week, but the Bills are choosing a cautious route with the future Hall of Famer.

“We don’t want to rush him back,” said Bills general manager Brandon Beane via a pool report. “This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully, we can get him back for the stretch run.

Beane said that the move was not due to any change in his diagnosis or a setback.

“He’s been doing treatment and trying to rehab it. We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor,” said Beane. “That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him – if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

Miller will miss tonight’s game against the Patriots and games against the Jets, Dolphins, and Bears.

Beane said he is hopeful Miller can return for the end of the season. Miller leads the team with eight sacks this season.

