Terrible news if your little ones are excited to see jolly, old Saint Nick this holiday season- there’s a Santa shortage happening across the US. HireSanta.com is a website where you can go and rent Santa for your holiday gatherings, and their CEO Mitch Allen told Fox 59 News in Indianapolis they’re struggling to meet demand. Allen warned the news outlets: “If you’re hunting for a Santa on the weekend, it might be too late this year, but we’re already having people wanting to book Santa for 2023.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO