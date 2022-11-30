ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed

Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Ho Ho No! Santa Shortage?! Where You’re Guaranteed to Meet Santa in El Paso

Terrible news if your little ones are excited to see jolly, old Saint Nick this holiday season- there’s a Santa shortage happening across the US. HireSanta.com is a website where you can go and rent Santa for your holiday gatherings, and their CEO Mitch Allen told Fox 59 News in Indianapolis they’re struggling to meet demand. Allen warned the news outlets: “If you’re hunting for a Santa on the weekend, it might be too late this year, but we’re already having people wanting to book Santa for 2023.”
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

