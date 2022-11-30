Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
TTU El Paso Holding Drive-Thru Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer Event This Friday
Those in the mood for a holiday light show and some Christmas cheer should make their way to the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in Northwest El Paso on Friday, December 9. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is holding the drive-thru version of Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday...
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
The Most El Paso Things to You Can Say According to Twitter
There's no denying that El Paso has its own language; I'm sure lots of other places across the world have developed their own jargon in which you can take ordinary words and it's suddenly only understandable in their own region. In El Paso, we have quite a few words and...
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
My Favorite Concert Memories Inside The Don Haskins Center
The Don Haskins Center has seen some truly outstanding concerts throughout history. I haven't been able to see every single show (the one I regret not going was Rush in 2011 but oh well. These are ones I've been to personally & these have been my favorites:. In 2019, Metallica...
Ho Ho No! Santa Shortage?! Where You’re Guaranteed to Meet Santa in El Paso
Terrible news if your little ones are excited to see jolly, old Saint Nick this holiday season- there’s a Santa shortage happening across the US. HireSanta.com is a website where you can go and rent Santa for your holiday gatherings, and their CEO Mitch Allen told Fox 59 News in Indianapolis they’re struggling to meet demand. Allen warned the news outlets: “If you’re hunting for a Santa on the weekend, it might be too late this year, but we’re already having people wanting to book Santa for 2023.”
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video
When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
