County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
KHBS
Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriffs locate stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KHBS
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
KHBS
Amber and Jamie Waterman making court appearances this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri man charged in the kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman will go before a jury in January. Jamie Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. He's charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The jury...
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Springdale police investigating shooting that injured teen
Springdale police are investigating a shooting in the area of Luther George Park on 300 Park Street on Dec. 1 that sent a teen to the hospital.
OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
KHBS
Centerton Animal Shelter director fired after euthanasia of dogs
CENTERTON, Ark. — According to Centerton Police Captain Christopher Kelley, the termination of Centerton Animal Shelter Director Cody Wilson happened after a complaint alleging animal cruelty and the euthanasia of two dogs. Lt. Keith Lawson with the Cave Springs Police department said he brought two stray dogs to the...
KHBS
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
