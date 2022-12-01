Read full article on original website
Five years after losing her arm, Arizona woman dedicates her life to inspiring others
Five years after losing her arm in an accident, an Arizona woman is dedicating her life to inspiring others. She wants to inspire everyone, but especially people who lost a limb, just like she did. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on The Diana Adapted Foundation.
Arizona Secretary of State urges investigation of Cochise County after election certification refusal
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Secretary of State's office is calling for an investigation and "appropriate enforcement action" over two Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify results for the 2022 election. The office sent a memo to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Dec. 2, claiming that supervisors...
‘Honor, decency and courage’: Former Arizona Congressman and State Senator Jim Kolbe dies at 80
"Arizona lost a true elder statesman and political powerhouse today. Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing," said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
Newsmaker: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reflects on leading Arizona
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down one-on-one with FOX 10's John Hook to talk about his impact on the Grand Canyon State, how elections have played out in recent years and what he looks forward to. He answers some of Arizonan's most burning questions about the election process in Arizona following two contentious election cycles in 2020 and 2022.
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Garbage truck hits Indiana overpass, explodes
After the truck clipped the bottom of an overpass, it burst into flames. The driver wasn't hurt. The owner of the surveillance video says he sees trucks underestimate the height and crash into the overpass at least a couple times per month.
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation
Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.
Phoenix area events canceled due to wet weather, others opted for 'rain or shine'
The inclement weather in the Phoenix area, and across Arizona for the most part, put a damper on weekend events. For some events, organizers said the show must go on.
