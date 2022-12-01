ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey reflects on leading Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sits down one-on-one with FOX 10's John Hook to talk about his impact on the Grand Canyon State, how elections have played out in recent years and what he looks forward to. He answers some of Arizonan's most burning questions about the election process in Arizona following two contentious election cycles in 2020 and 2022.
Garbage truck hits Indiana overpass, explodes

After the truck clipped the bottom of an overpass, it burst into flames. The driver wasn't hurt. The owner of the surveillance video says he sees trucks underestimate the height and crash into the overpass at least a couple times per month.
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation

Every six-sided snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms. Colorado doctor and photographer Jason Persoff is taking the time to make sure these hidden gems don't go unnoticed. Treating the sick for his day job, Persoff spends his off time during Colorado's winter storms snapping mesmerizing photos of snowflakes in all their glory. Last week, one of his pictures really caught his fancy: a rare 12-sided snowflake – double the sides of a regular snowflake.

