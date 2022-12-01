ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBX 950

New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
WKTV

New NY laws take effect

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Over the weekend, two laws went into effect in New York State. One, requi…
longisland.com

Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
NY1

Hochul plans Jan. 1 inauguration as governor in Albany

The city of Albany will host its first inaugural ceremony for a New York governor in a dozen years as Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled plans to hold the event at the Empire State Convention Center on Jan. 1. Hochul will be ceremonially sworn in at 2 p.m. on the first...
cnyhomepage.com

Climate Justice Working Group discussed criteria to identify disadvantaged communities

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, December 2nd, the Climate Justice Working Group hosted a meeting to discuss criteria for identifying disadvantaged communities for the purposes of co-pollutant reductions. Utica, Rome, and Herkimer region are on the discussion list. Climate change does not affect all New Yorkers equally. New...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
cnyhomepage.com

Empire State Weekly: Cannabis regulators aim for December deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the self-imposed December deadline for recreational cannabis sales in New York looms. The Cannabis Control Board met this week in hopes of making more progress toward legal adult-use sales before the year ends. Damian Fagon, the chief equity officer...
96.1 The Breeze

New York Makes Major Changes To Some Debt Collection Rules

Many people in the Empire State have been saddled with debt over the last few years as the pandemic dragged on. Thanks to some changes that the state government has made, many people may see additional options in dealing with those bills. During her 2022 New York State of the...
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?

It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
NEWS10 ABC

Raising Arthritis Awareness at the Jingle Bell Run in Saratoga Springs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This morning folks were dressed in their favorite holiday costumes for the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run. Rainbow Doemel is the Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation for Upstate New York; she was excited about how well the organization has been doing this year. “This event has been happening for several […]
cnyhomepage.com

Northway welcome center enters holiday competition

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Along the Adirondack Northway, the Adirondacks Welcome Center offers travelers some respite as they approach the city of Glens Falls. This month, those who visit will get a taste of something extra-festive for the holiday season. This week, the center’s Taste NY area welcomed a...
WRGB

Foot traffic increases at Capital Region shopping centers

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — At the Colonie Center consumers are getting back to swiping their credit cards at brick and mortar stores after online retail sales took over during the pandemic. "Our retailers are definitely reporting increased in-person shopping,” said. Jeff Law, General Manager for the Colonie...

