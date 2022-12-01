Read full article on original website
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Police say they identified 35-year-old Darren L. Gray as the person...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
KLTV
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
It’s a little like Night at the Museum, but during the day. The Gregg County Historical Museum is presenting their Living History Christmas on Saturday. Several of the permanent displays at the museum in downtown Longview will come to life. Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KSLA
Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at school
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 22 for allegedly making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier this week, the student reportedly made alarming comments that were overheard by other students in the class. The incident wasn’t reported to the SRO (school resource officer) or school administration until Thursday. After being notified, SROs and Bossier Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into the incident.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty in slaying of Ringgold woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Ricky Dewayne Wafer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 slaying of 25-year-old Princess Cooper. Wafer pleaded...
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
ktalnews.com
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
easttexasradio.com
Marshall Shooting Injuries Woman And Child
Marshall Police arrested Dameion Deon Redd, 43, of Marshall, in connection with a shooting that injured a woman and child early Monday morning. The call came in after midnight in the 2500 block of SE End Boulevard.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
ktalnews.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Run
The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely this holiday …. As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding people...
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
