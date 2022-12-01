TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are in jail Friday night after a report of a suspicious vehicle matched the description of a car used in a burglary in Southwest Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 2 at around 12:30 p.m,, a 911 call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. When deputies arrived, multiple individuals ran out of a parked silver Buick Lucerne. Officials said the Buick matched the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary in Topeka earlier in the day.

