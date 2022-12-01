Read full article on original website
DEP initiative seeks to replace diesel with electric in truck fleets
Pennsylvania DEP has launched a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by encouraging freight trucks in local areas to go electric. The project is specifically directed at environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities. "Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest...
Pittsburgh scrap metal company getting electric trucks with state help
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Metalico Pittsburgh, a scrap metal processor, will replace an old diesel material handler and an old diesel material loader with an all-new electric handler and loader.It is all thanks to nearly $500,000 in help from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. That money, in turn, comes from a settlement with Volkswagen, which admitted to falsifying information about diesel car emissions. The grant to Metalico was one of three announced Thursday in Harrisburg by the DEP, part of a $12.7 million "Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities" program – which, in turn, is part of a broader "Driving PA...
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP
Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers...
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
Pennsylvania Turnpike to implement open road tolling by 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The 82-year-old Pennsylvania Turnpike is getting its next upgrade and it’s a big step into the future. “We are meeting the preferences of our customers," said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "We’re meeting them where they want to be met.”. Currently, 86...
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Lawmakers, officials reflect on 30-year legacy of Pa.'s CHIP
When Chris Coles’ husband lost his job as a steelworker in the mid-1980s, she feared for her family. She feared for her ability to put food on the table and pay electric bills, and, most of all, she feared for her son Justin’s health. “We lost our health...
Harborcreek Home Seeks Answers for Consistent Flooding
A home off Bartlett Rd. in Harborcreek is trying to find someone to help with a consistent flooding problem from a creek in their backyard. "Pretty much anytime it rains, we'll get [the water] to come up over the bank," said Adam Sestak, who bought his home in 2020, and now must manage flooding after every heavy rain. "End of September when we have the really heavy rain... [it] affects my basement, my foundation, and the neighbor's basement and foundation."
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Pennsylvania Joins National Effort to Return Unclaimed Property
Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a national effort to reunite people with unclaimed property that is rightfully theirs. The website allows people to search unclaimed databases for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, to see if any money can be claimed. All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania are filed...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year’s hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won’t take effect until next season.
More Stringent DUI Penalties for Pa. Drivers Take Effect
An update to the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code that increases penalties for repeat DUI offenders went into effect this week. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the law Act 59 of 2022, which is commonly called “Deana’s Law,” over the summer after it passed the Pennsylvania House and Senate. According...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Editorial: Creative solutions needed for homeless crisis
According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, there are about 15,000 Pennsylvanians who don’t have a home on any given day. They might be the stereotypical homeless — people making do on the streets of a city like Pittsburgh. They might be the people you would never know are unhoused — the ones who sleep in their cars or cobble together a pattern of couch surfing and cheap motels. The problem looks very different in some areas versus others.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
