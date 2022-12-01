ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance

Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)

New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
Council approves all-way stop in New Braunfels neighborhood

The New Braunfels City Council held a regular meeting Nov. 28 to discuss multiple items on the agenda, including an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Due to speeding and roadway safety concerns, the New Braunfels City Council...
SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE

During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
Erik Cantu's girlfriend retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

SAN ANTONIO – Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by 18-year-old Emily Proulx. She was the girlfriend in the passenger seat when a San Antonio police officer opened fire on her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Northside McDonalds. Proulx was not injured in the shooting,...
With Christmas weeks away, counselors see an uptick in students asking for help

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is leading the way in suicide prevention. During the pandemic, rates of adolescent depression and anxiety doubled. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased last year, particularly among girls.
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
