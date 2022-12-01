Read full article on original website
Commercial pet sales regulation added to New Braunfels animal ordinance
Pets picked up at places such as the Humane Society of the Greater New Braunfels Area, such as Jazz, can be sold by pet stores. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) After more than a year of public discussion surrounding the sale of animals in local pet stores, New Braunfels officials narrowly put in place regulations of those sales that mirror ordinances in surrounding areas.
City Council members submit paperwork to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Members of City Council are pushing to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio, citing “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted...
San Antonio may ban horse-drawn carriages by next year
Some city council members hope to phase out the carriages.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.
SAN ANTONIO — At a Wednesday press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put forward a list of legislative priorities for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Priority number one was property tax relief. Patrick suggested increasing the Residence Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or even $65,000. This means a...
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)
New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
Council approves all-way stop in New Braunfels neighborhood
The New Braunfels City Council held a regular meeting Nov. 28 to discuss multiple items on the agenda, including an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Pahmeyer Road and Rain Dance. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Due to speeding and roadway safety concerns, the New Braunfels City Council...
As police work to curb San Antonio crime, activists say nonprofits have a role to play
SAN ANTONIO — New statistics show 2022 brought a rise in crime to San Antonio. This week, SAPD presented its crime statistics from January through October, revealing a nearly 12% increase compared to the same timeframe last year. Those numbers were presented to the Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.
SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE
During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
Girlfriend of Erik Cantu hires attorney Ben Crump following shooting by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO — Erik Cantu's girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Proulx, has hired his same attorney, Ben Crump. She was a passenger in the vehicle when Cantu was shot by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald's parking lot on Oct. 2. A press release was sent out...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
Erik Cantu's girlfriend retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump has been retained by 18-year-old Emily Proulx. She was the girlfriend in the passenger seat when a San Antonio police officer opened fire on her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Northside McDonalds. Proulx was not injured in the shooting,...
‘I’m $1,000 overdue’: Over 200K CPS customers behind on energy bills as disconnections resume
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 20% of CPS Energy customers have overdue bills, and the total cost of outstanding charges has grown since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. CPS Energy told KSAT over 200,000 customers are behind on bills with an average outstanding balance of $900. Deanna Hardwick...
San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking
In part, the airport's high ranking comes down to its low number of delays and cancellations.
'I'm protecting my children from CPS' | Mother at center of AMBER Alert and her attorney speak out
SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued for six children who were believed to be in danger in Bexar County, officials said Saturday. Officials said their mother took them after Child Protective Services was granted temporary custody. Bexar County Sheriff's said the six children were found safe and...
With Christmas weeks away, counselors see an uptick in students asking for help
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is leading the way in suicide prevention. During the pandemic, rates of adolescent depression and anxiety doubled. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased last year, particularly among girls.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
After shooting Erik Cantu, former San Antonio police officer indicted
A Grand Jury came back with three charges against James Brennand. If found guilty, he's facing serious prison time.
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
