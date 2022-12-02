ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County economic ranking drops in state tier system

 3 days ago

Pitt County was one of five North Carolina counties this week that were reclassified among the state’s most economically distressed. It is the third time the state has reclassified Pitt since 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its county tier designations on Wednesday, moving Onlsow, Pitt, Randolph and Surry counties from the Tier 2 into the Tier 1 category. Transylvania County fell from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

Tier 1 counties are generally the most economically distressed, while Tier 3 counties are generally the least economically distressed, the commerce department said. State law requires 40 counties to be categorized as Tier 1, 40 as Tier 2 and 20 as Tier 3.

Counties are evaluated each year based on their unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property value per capita. Five counties also moved to a less distressed tier ranking this year, with Caldwell, Cleveland, Pasquotank and Swain moving from Tier 1 to Tier 2 and Avery from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

Most counties surrounding Pitt also are classified Tier 1. Beaufort, Craven and Pamlico retained Tier 2 classification and Carteret retained its Tier 3 classification. Most Tier 2-3 counties are on the coast or near major metropolitan areas including Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh.

Tier designations determine eligibility and guidelines for several different grant programs administered by the commerce department including the One North Carolina Fund, building reuse, and water and sewer infrastructure grants among others, the state reported. Lower Tier counties generally are eligible for more state funding.

Tier designations also play a role in the state’s performance-based Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program, serving as a mechanism to channel funds for infrastructure improvements into more economically distressed areas of the state.

This is the third time Pitt County has changed rankings since 2019 when new rules guiding the tier system went into effect. It dropped from Tier 2 to Tier 1 that year and returned to Tier 2 in December 2020.

The commerce department’s 2023 rankings rate Pitt as the 34th most economically distressed county, an increase from the 43rd position in the 2022 rankings and 44 in 2021 rankings. Currituck, Wake and Chatham are the least distressed counties and Vance, Robeson, and Scotland are the most distressed.

Pitt had the 21st worst adjusted tax base per capita at $87,112 versus $129,758 statewide. The per capita base was $85,937 in the 2022 rankings but the county was 24 from the bottom.

It ranked 66 from the bottom in population growth at 1.9 percent, while growth statewide was 2.76 percent. Pitt was 54 from the bottom in 2022 rankings.

Pitt was 46th from the bottom in median household income at $49,955, versus $59,616 statewide; the rank was 62 from the bottom in the 2002 rankings with a median household income of $52,961.

Its unemployment rate was 35 from the bottom at 4.1 percent compared to 3.69 percent for the state. The rate was 5.15 percent in 2021 but the county was 45 from the bottom.

Unemployment

The commerce department on Thursday released a report that showed unemployment rates increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in October and decreased in one. The rates were not seasonally adjusted.

Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.5 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 3.1 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.2 percent while Asheville, Durham-Chapel Hill, and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.3 percent. The October not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.9 percent.

It said 82 counties had rates at 5 percent of below, compared to 92 in September. Eighteen counties had rates between 5 percent and 10 percent, compared to 8 in September. No county had a rate higher than 10 percent either month.

Pitt County’s rate increased from 3.7 percent to 4.2 percent. The rate a year ago was 4.4 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 61 counties, increased in 30 counties, and remained unchanged in nine, the state reported. Twelve of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in October by 2,629 to 4,947,826, while those unemployed increased by 32,875 to 202,689. Since October 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 135,671, while those unemployed decreased 6,888.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates, the department reported.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Dec. 16, when the state unemployment rate for November will be released.

