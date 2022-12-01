Read full article on original website
Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-progression between PS4 and PS5
Monster Hunter Rise will not support cross-saves or cross-progression between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This means that players who start their journeys on PlayStation 4 will have to start anew if they wish to play on PlayStation 5 later on. Yesterday, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise was coming...
Warzone 2.0 and DMZ contract guide: every contract and reward explained
When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 contains the series’ most uncomfortable mission yet
There’s something uniquely mean-spirited and depressing about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s campaign. The Call of Duty series has always had issues with its pro-foreign occupation stances, but the sequel to the 2019 reboot hosts one of the most harrowing moments in the entire franchise. It’s a moment that isn’t an edgy, marketable feature on the box art or making Fox News headlines like previous games in the series have had.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: shiny hunting guide
It’s already a major task to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, or any of the games for that matter, but GameFreak introduced another factor completionists will need to account for starting in Generation 2 , and it affects Shiny Pokémon. These are a very rare form of Pokémon that feature alternate colors of their regular, non-shiny forms. They never have any numerical or mechanical differences from their regular versions and are only differentiated based on their color and rarity.
South Korea vs Portugal live stream: Watch the game for free
On Friday at 10 a.m. ET, Group H teams are facing off in the final leg of the 2022 World Cup Group Stage. Portugal has already qualified for the next round following back-to-back victories, while South Korea will be fighting to stay in the tournament after drawing their opener and losing their second game. The last time the two teams faced each other was 20 years ago, where South Korea eliminated Portugal from the tournament in the last Group Stage game. Here’s where to watch the free South Korea vs Portugal live stream so you can see the action unfold live.
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Did you know you can earn a nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? It’s a nifty callback to the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, but it’s far more difficult to earn it in the latest release. Warzone 2.0 doesn’t tell you how the process works, but thankfully, the community has banded together to figure out how to earn a nuke in battle royale.
These 6 things could make the Pixel 7a the perfect Google phone
The Pixel 7a, when it eventually arrives, will almost certainly be the cheapest model in Google’s Pixel phone lineup. And if the Pixel 6a is anything to go by, it will be a real bargain. We really like the Pixel 6a, and that got us thinking about what we...
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
Argentina vs Australia live stream: watch the game for free
Only the second game in the last 16 of the World Cup, Argentina vs Australia might seem like a surefire victory for the South American side but recent results suggest an upset is possible. Whatever your affiliation, if you want to know how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the big game. With a few different ways to watch, we’ve highlighted the best options along with one key method for watching Argentina vs Australia for free. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to know to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream for free below.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more
Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Out of all the new Pokémon, evolutions, and regional forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Annihilape is one of the most exciting, especially for longtime trainers. Primeape, the fighting-type pig monkey Pokémon introduced way back in the first generation with Pokémon Red and Blue, finally has a more powerful evolution in the dual fighting-ghost-type Annhilape.
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Mass shipment of Apple’s mixed-reality headset may be delayed
Just days after news emerged that Apple could be close to unveiling its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, new information suggests that mass shipments of the product may be delayed until the second half of 2023. The news comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose contacts in Apple’s supply chain have...
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
The most innovative TV tech of 2022
The world of TV technology has always been pretty cutthroat as the race for bigger, brighter, clearer, darker, and more powerful pushes ever forward to blow our minds with every pixel. The past decade alone has seen many innovations in televisions: 4K and 8K resolution, OLED, QLED, mini-LED, micro-LED, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, and Dolby Atmos surround sound — that’s a lot of progress since 2012.
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
