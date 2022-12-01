Only the second game in the last 16 of the World Cup, Argentina vs Australia might seem like a surefire victory for the South American side but recent results suggest an upset is possible. Whatever your affiliation, if you want to know how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the big game. With a few different ways to watch, we’ve highlighted the best options along with one key method for watching Argentina vs Australia for free. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to know to watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream for free below.

2 DAYS AGO