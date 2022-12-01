Salad and Go, Black Rock Coffee planned in Goodyear

Goodyear City Council cleared the way for two drive-through restaurants to be built next to each other on the southwest corner of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane.

A Salad and Go and a Black Rock Coffee were granted a use permit in November to open drive-through locations at the CottonFlower Marketplace, nearby an Esporta Fitness and a Federico’s Mexican Food drive-through restaurant.

Salad and Go is a drive-through-only chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in salads and wraps as well as breakfast burritos and soups.

The company, which bills itself as a healthier alternative to traditional fast-food establishments, opened its first location in Gilbert in 2013. There are now 45 locations across Arizona and Texas.

It will be the second Salad and Go location to open in Goodyear. The city’s only other location opened last May off Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street.

A Salad and Go location recently opened in unincorporated Litchfield Park off Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

Black Rock Coffee has become an in-demand boutique coffee chain, with around two-dozen locations across the state and nearly 100 locations across the country.

The Oregon-based chain is known for its roasted coffees, teas and smoothies.

The Cottonflower Marketplace location will also include indoor dining and will be the first Black Rock Coffee to open in Goodyear. There is currently one location in Avondale and one in Surprise. Each Black Rock location employs around 20 team members.

The 1.6-acre parcel that will house the salad and coffee drive-throughs is currently undeveloped. It is not yet known when construction will begin, nor when the drive-throughs are expected to open to the public.

The proposed hours of operation for the Salad and Go are between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week. The proposed hours for the Black Rock Coffee location are between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. seven days a week.

There are several empty parcels within the CottonFlower Marketplace that are open for development.