Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
Reality TV Show “Dance Moms” Coming To El Paso To Scout For Season 9 Contestants
El Paso dance moms, now is your chance to be on one of the biggest reality dance shows on TV: Dance Moms!. El Paso is full of many amazing young dancers and truth be told, behind every great dancer is a parent who pushed their kid to be the best they could be!
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
El Paso Names That Deserve To Be In Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
Think of all the names that are in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame... I can easily see some artists that deserve to be in there (and some that frankly DON'T need to be in there...). But I haven't seen any names from El Paso... why not?. According to...
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
Make a Pit Stop at El Paso-Area Speedway Christmas Village and Celebrate the Season with Santa, S’mores and More
If you need or want more Christmas in your life then hit the road towards Las Cruces and make a pit stop at Vado Speedway Park. From holiday inflatable displays and Christmas music to s’mores by the campfire and Santa Claus himself, there’s something for every Christmas junkie Friday and Saturday evening this month.
Really Cool Animal Attractions in and Around El Paso
There are several animal attractions in and around El Paso. Given our typically mild fall-early winter weather, this would be a great time to check 'em out. The El Paso Zoo is awesome and so are these other places:. You can always enjoy a nice afternoon feeding and petting the...
Local Bands Coming Together To Bring Christmas Cheer To El Paso
We've made it! The holidays are upon us; the Christmas season is here to ask Santa what we all want this year. But we know, there's so many people in El Paso with little to nothing at all. It's the perfect time to truly help a fellow El Pasoan in need & the music scene knows this too.
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas
He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert
If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Do You Remember These Really Cool El Paso Christmas Traditions?
I know, we just barely cleared Thanksgiving but, c'mon, Christmas is a brief moment. Why not make the most of it?. Christmas has been in the air for awhile now, since freakin' August, but now we can officially get those decorations up, start planning holiday meals and buying presents. As...
Don’t Kill the Magic, Only Four Disney Stores Remain in Texas
The magic of Disney is something near and dear to my heart. I know plenty of Texans feel the same way, as some surveys have found out which Disney characters are their favorite, including the hard choice of a favorite Disney princess. As a former Disney Store cast member, I...
