agupdate.com

Yellowstone Valley Food Hub offers year-round supply of local food

While the farmers’ markets in Billings and nearby communities may be closed until next spring, farmers can still connect with customers via an online platform, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub provides farmers and ranchers a way to offer their products to customers year-round. Customers...
yourbigsky.com

Billings Community Foundation announces grant recipients

18 nonprofit organizations were selected for the Billings Community Foundation announced 2022 granting cycle! The press release says that funds distributed total over 112,000 dollars. This amount includes funds from the foundation account and several private donor-advised funds. Most grants range from 2500 – 5000 that benefit local programs. The...
Cat Country 102.9

Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing

We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
NewsTalk 95.5

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
KULR8

Billings' New Hat Maker

BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
yourbigsky.com

YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings

Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
Newstalk KGVO

The Flu Has Taken its First Life in Montana This Winter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported the first death from the flu this season. KGVO News spoke to Program Manager for Communicable Disease for Yellowstone County Kelly Gardner on Thursday about the first recorded death from the flu this season.
Cat Country 102.9

100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday

You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
Cat Country 102.9

I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings

My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
NBCMontana

1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
yourbigsky.com

Virtuoso! BSYO showcases talent of young musicians in Fall Concert

The Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a December concert as part of their 15th season featuring four orchestras with students from preschool to college age. These incredibly talented musicians come from diverse backgrounds and include home-schooled students and students from outlying rural schools. The BYSO is a premier orchestral...
yourbigsky.com

Santa is making special stop at Billings Scheel’s

The girls and boys in Billings have all been so good this year, Santa is making a special stop at the Billings Scheel’s so children will be able to tell Santa their holiday wishes!. Santa’s sleigh will be bringing him to Scheel’s at 10am Saturday and Sunday morning....

