agupdate.com
Yellowstone Valley Food Hub offers year-round supply of local food
While the farmers’ markets in Billings and nearby communities may be closed until next spring, farmers can still connect with customers via an online platform, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub provides farmers and ranchers a way to offer their products to customers year-round. Customers...
yourbigsky.com
Billings Community Foundation announces grant recipients
18 nonprofit organizations were selected for the Billings Community Foundation announced 2022 granting cycle! The press release says that funds distributed total over 112,000 dollars. This amount includes funds from the foundation account and several private donor-advised funds. Most grants range from 2500 – 5000 that benefit local programs. The...
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Community 7 Television debuts new studio and closed captioning
Community 7 Television is best known for playing a critical role in government transparency for the past 35 years, broadcasting Billings City Council meetings.
KULR8
Thirsty Street Brewing in Billings closing Taproom location, excited to focus on 'The Garage'
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown. Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location. The owners say...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
KULR8
Billings' New Hat Maker
BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
yourbigsky.com
YAM Winterfair Arts and Crafts a holiday gift to Billings
Are you looking for a gift that is handmade and a one-of-a-kind?. The Yellowstone Art Museum is hosting the Arts and Craft Market showcasing local artisan vendors throughout the museum. These local artists are offering gifts you can’t find anywhere else; these are hand-made goods and gifts. The WinterFair...
The Flu Has Taken its First Life in Montana This Winter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has reported the first death from the flu this season. KGVO News spoke to Program Manager for Communicable Disease for Yellowstone County Kelly Gardner on Thursday about the first recorded death from the flu this season.
Billings moose euthanized by wildlife department
Wildlife health experts with FWP determined the moose was too unhealthy for a successful relocation to the wild. The potential spread of disease was also a factor.
Billings Moose, Missed Bobcat Football News, and Matt Rosendale: Paul’s Farmer Finishers
Another week and time for another edition of Farmer Finishers, where I wrap up the week with a few stories you might have missed. A bad week to be a moose wandering Billings. On Tuesday I wrote an article on the future of the moose in town and predicted he would meet his fate at the hands of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.
100s of Big Hearted Bikers to Ride Through Billings on Sunday
You might think bikers are intimidating, with their leather and tattoos and rough-around-the-edges demeanor, but I can assure you that every biker I've personally met or shared a beer with (numbering in the hundreds) has a big heart hiding underneath that rugged persona. The Billings biker community is one of the most giving groups of people I know, always willing to lend a hand to people in need.
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
NBCMontana
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow returns Sunday
Dry through Sunday afternoon before our next weather system brings snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Timeline: The life and death of the moose in Billings
A young moose spent nearly two months hanging out in a Billings neighborhood before it was euthanized Thursday by state wildlife agents.
yourbigsky.com
Virtuoso! BSYO showcases talent of young musicians in Fall Concert
The Billings Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform a December concert as part of their 15th season featuring four orchestras with students from preschool to college age. These incredibly talented musicians come from diverse backgrounds and include home-schooled students and students from outlying rural schools. The BYSO is a premier orchestral...
yourbigsky.com
Santa is making special stop at Billings Scheel’s
The girls and boys in Billings have all been so good this year, Santa is making a special stop at the Billings Scheel’s so children will be able to tell Santa their holiday wishes!. Santa’s sleigh will be bringing him to Scheel’s at 10am Saturday and Sunday morning....
Witness recounts shooting at Montana Club in Billings
"It was pretty spooky, but I wasn’t going anywhere with my family in there," added Ferch, who was a customer that night.
