96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security

The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise

We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of Trees underway in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.  Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend Kicks Off

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Festivities for the 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend extend through Sunday, Dec. 4. Following Thursday night’s Tree Lighting ceremony and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus to their Broadway cottage, the event - presented by the Downtown Business Association - features live music and strolling performers along Broadway through the weekend.
WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’

In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that's always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.
cnyhomepage.com

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....

