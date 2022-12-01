Read full article on original website
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise
We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Festival of Trees underway in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun […]
36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend Kicks Off
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Festivities for the 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend extend through Sunday, Dec. 4. Following Thursday night’s Tree Lighting ceremony and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus to their Broadway cottage, the event - presented by the Downtown Business Association - features live music and strolling performers along Broadway through the weekend.
VIP Tires & Service opens in Bennington
VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Ballston Spa National Bank donating to 45 nonprofits
As part of an initiative the company calls its "season of giving," Ballston Spa National Bank announced Friday that it will be donating to 45 local nonprofits to support their work in the community.
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’
In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that's always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.
Road closures for the Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk
The Victorian Streetwalk is set to take place in downtown Saratoga Springs starting 6 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. This is the Streetwalk's 36th year.
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
