Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center.

Robert Straw, 60 (Clearfield County Prison)

State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 1. Troopers said they arrived to find Straw sitting at a table and his father laying sideways on a hospital bed.

Troopers stated in the affidavit that the father had cuts on his arms that were bleeding, a bruised and swollen eye, blood coming from his ear and there was blood running from his eye to his nose. The man reportedly told troopers his son beat him.

After he was rushed to the trauma center, Straw allegedly told troopers that he’s been taking care of his father for the past eight years. He just got home that night and his father needed to go to the bathroom when he “snapped.” Police said that Straw repeated “I just snapped” several times while talking with them.

Straw now faces reckless endangerment and assault charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. The status of his father is unknown.

Comments / 7

Rita Bryan
2d ago

No one knows what it’s like to take care of a parent til they do it...it’s sooo stressful, especially alone...no I don’t think this was acceptable, but this is what happens when people say they need help, or even hint it’s too much...

Reply
12
Brenda
2d ago

It is a stressful situation to take care of a loved one by yourself, I do it! I get very frustrated at times but would never even think of beating my loved one. Especially since he just had to go to the bathroom. Karma stinks and maybe someday the same will happen to this son and he'll think back to what he did to his own father. If it gets where you can't do it anymore, then put him in some type of assisted living or care home. Prayers for healing and a solution in the best interest of the father. I hope his son really thinks long and hard about what he did.

Reply
4
Stacie Gray
3d ago

The son needs to rot in jail for the rest of his life and think about what he's done

Reply
5
