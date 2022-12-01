Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns near Dan Ryan Woods
Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.
Winter Lawndale-land celebration to spread holiday cheer across West Side
Winter Lawndale-land is a celebration to help change the narrative of the Lawndale community.
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans
This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.
New Moms and Bright Endeavors shine a light on supporting young parents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- During the holiday season, the Chicago-based candle-making company Bright Endeavors does almost half of its yearly sales. The company provides funding for the non-profit organization New Moms. And as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot showed us Friday, the lives of these young mothers are being made brighter, one candle at a time.At the age of 20, Alexis Lee was not only homeless, but the mother of a 2- and 6-year-old."I have my own car now," Lee said.Lee said Chicago-based New Moms not only got her an apartment, but put her on the path to personal success. "Now I...
Food Beast
KFC Launching A Food Truck To Provide 70,000 Meals To Families In Need
It's the holidays, which means the best time of year, and where brands give back. This year, KFC is teaming up with Blessings in a Backpack to 'Share a Bucket' and provide nearly 70,000 meals to kids and families in need. One in six American children struggle with food insecurity...
One-time stimulus payment of $500 available to some Chicago residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
It Will Take A Village To Fight The Root Causes Of Violence. So West Siders Are Building One
GARFIELD PARK — A mass shooting on Halloween in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded and devastated the community — but West Side leaders and neighbors are finding ways to address the root causes of local violence and prevent more tragedies. The drive-by shooting saw three kids...
2nd Annual Gifts for Guardians Toy Drive Returns to Empower Parents this Christmas
A Toy Drive Exclusively for Parents to Select and Wrap Presents to Give Their Child(ren) on Christmas. The Gifts for Guardians Toy Drive returns for a second year inviting parents and guardians to hand select and wrap toys to give their child(ren) on Christmas Day. This unique holiday experience includes complimentary toys, gift wrapping stations, refreshments, music, and on-site child supervision (during the event). The Gifts for Guardians Toy Drive will take place Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Johnson College Prep (6350 S. Stewart St., Chicago, IL 60621). Attendees must register by December 15th to participate.
Chicago police officers take more than 100 kids on shopping spree for toys
Santa wasn't the only one looking to spread a little holiday cheer during the 17th annual "Shop with a Cop."
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Dozens of South Side church parishioners hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure
Shortly after services started at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, firefighters were called to the one-and-a-half story brick building at Garfield Boulevard and State Street due to a carbon monoxide leak, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
Jesse White holds coat and sock giveaway in final public appearance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is the end of an era. Saturday, in his final public appearance, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White decided to share the warmth. "I believe that when you come to this world, it's important to give back," he said. "And every day you must do something good for someone." With nearly 25 years in office and almost haf a century in public service, White is stepping away from public life. On Saturday he held a coat and sock giveaway at the community center that bears his name, handing out 500 coats adn 200 pairs of socks to people in need.There was also a performance from the Jesse White Tumblers. White said although he is leaving politics, he is not giving up philanthropy and will continue to work to serve the community.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Comments / 1