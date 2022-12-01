‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes, Who Are Married to Other People, Deactivate Instagrams Amid Affair Rumors

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo of Newborn Son Bronze With Sister Sterling
Brittany Mahomes just shared a new photo of her newborn son Bronze with her sister Sterling, and it’s as cute as you’d imagine. Sterling Skye, 21 months old, is one happy big sister now that she has a little brother, Bronze. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second...
Pogues singer Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife urges fans to ‘send prayers’
Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, was rushed to hospital on Monday (5 December), with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke asking fans to “send prayers”.The “Fairytale of New York” musician, 64, has been in and out of hospital for various health issues in recent years.He has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, and in 2021 broke one of his knees, with his combined injuries leaving him unable to walk.MacGowan has also had a long struggle with substance abuse issues, and in 2015, he underwent surgery to get a new set of teeth. The last...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Fans React To Simon Cowell’s New Look With Concern
Simon Cowell, who had undergone many cosmetic procedures such as Botox, a facelift, dozens of facials, and teeth veneers, decided to stop because he felt Botox injections and fillers made him look like he was “from a horror film.”. However, Simon Cowell has backtracked on his claim as he...
